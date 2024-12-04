Anora centres quality and transparency across product and process

Bo Madsen, Director Global Travel Retail for Anora, talks about the drinks distributors performance in 2024, and how sustainability continues to form an integral part of the business’ growth plans in the Nordics, Baltics, Europe and North America.

Having debuted its new sustainability roadmap in 2023, which places ‘growth through sustainability’ at the heart of its distilling and distribution efforts, Madsen said the business now has a grip on where the business is going, and where the gaps in the market exist to be taken advantage of, both with its own brands and partner brands.

“There is no doubt, with more sustainably-oriented products, there are many gaps there, but also low-alcohol products, RTDs,” he said, adding: “it’s linked very much to where the consumer goes to about focusing on quality, ingredients, and being very transparent in showcasing how we produce, and what the contents of the product really are.”

Madison references the vodka produced from its Koskenkorva distillery as a prime example. Made from regeneratively farmed barley and spring water, the distillery runs mostly on bioenergy generated by its own bioenergy power plant, 100% of every single barley grain is used to its fullest potential, and the busienss’ recycling and reutilization rate is 99.9%, which has allowed Anora to reduce its CO2 emissions by 50%.

Anora has further plans to make its production fully carbon neutral by 2026, and suitable, the flagship product which emanates from the Koskenkorva distillery is its Climate Action Vodka, made using the regenerative process previously mentioned.

Watch the full short below for more from Anora on its plans for sustainable growth in the future…

