The Sustainability Pitch 2024 Session 3: Ferrero

TRBusiness is delighted to announce the results of Ferrero’s entry in our Sustainability Pitch series of TR Sustainability Week 2024 (2-6 December).

In the spotlight this time is Ferrero, the third biggest chocolate confectionery brand by value market share as of 2021, with globally recognised brands such as Kinder, Nutella and Ferrero Rocher.

The company’s focus on responsible sourcing, environmental protection, responsible consumption and the empowerment of consumers to make informed choices forms the backbone of all its sustainability initiatives.

We invite you to watch the full pitch below to discover whether Ferrero achieved the four-star TR Sustainability Trailblazer status or the five-star TR Sustainability Hero accolade.

Ferrero’s pitch carries commentary from several representatives, including Mario Abreu, Head of CSR and Sustainability at Ferrero, who opened the session pitch by explaining how the company views sustainability as a long-term journey of commitment and dedication, establishing best practice for nature protection and social justice.

Key wins in 2024, established in Ferrero’s 15th annual sustainability report include: reaching a target of 90.7% packaging designed from recyclable, reusable or compostable materials; 86.6% renewable energy powering its plants globally (100% in the EU); a 20% reduction in water usage since 2017/18; and significant improvements in its traceability programme (90% traceable to farmers).

In the Q&A portion of the pitch, Ylenia Maitino, Group Public Policy Sustainability manager, fielded questions from the Sustainability guardians which zeroed in on packaging, mitigating the impact of its palm oil plantations, and consumer marketing.

Established in 2021, the Sustainability Pitch initiative is designed to recognise and reward sustainable products and initiatives associated with the travel industry and affords companies a unique opportunity to demonstrate innovation across several environmental and social barometers.

Those Pitch entrants that meet the benchmarked standard will receive a coveted seal of approval that they can feature on their B2B and B2C marketing and material to communicate their achievements to end-consumers and businesses alike.

Critically, the sustainability Trailblazer and Hero logos are designed to make it easier for consumers to navigate and make sustainable choices in duty free stores.

TRBusiness would like to thank the Sustainability guardians for lending their expertise to this year’s Sustainability Pitch programme.

This Sustainability Pitch broadcast is brought to you with production assistance courtesy of The Bluedog Group.

