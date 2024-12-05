The Sustainability Pitch Session 4: Rémy Cointreau

TRBusiness can today (5 December) announce the results of the fourth and final Sustainability Pitch session of TR Sustainability Week 2024 (2-6 December).

Rémy Cointreau, the French spirits group famed for its cognac production, sets the scene with a video pitch submission that majors on efforts to promote sustainable viticulture in the face of climate change, which threatens its wine growing terroirs.

This is being achieved by supporting its farming communities through the deployment of agricultural practices to boost soil resilience and regenerate biodiverse environments, while promoting agro-ecology.

The family owned company’s pitch stresses a CSR approach that puts people at the heart of the business, encourages ethical and responsible consumption and communication, eco-design product actions and reducing the environmental footprint associated with its activities.

‘Together, we are part of the solution – this is what the sustainable exception is all about’, the video submission concludes.

PITCH 4: WATCH BELOW

Please watch the pitch below to discover whether Rémy Cointreau achieved the four-star TR Sustainability Trailblazer status or the five-star TR Sustainability Hero accolade.

In a Q&A with the Sustainability Guardians, Mélanie Bulourde, Director of Operations and Group Social & Environmental Responsibility, Rémy Cointreau offers a direct response to three questions that drill down into the Group’s self-publicised figures around its sustainability ambitions.

This includes 87% of the company’s strategic suppliers being ‘committed to a proactive CSR approach’ and 66% of products benefitting from an eco-design action.

TRBusiness would like to thank the Sustainability Guardians for lending their expertise to this year’s Sustainability Pitch programme.

Established in 2021, the Sustainability Pitch initiative is designed to recognise and reward sustainable products and initiatives associated with the travel industry and affords companies a unique opportunity to demonstrate innovation across a number of environmental and social barometers.

Those Pitch entrants that meet the benchmarked standard will receive a coveted seal of approval that they can feature on their B2B and B2C marketing and material to communicate their achievements to end-consumers and businesses alike.

Critically, the sustainability Trailblazer and Hero logos are designed to make it easier for consumers to navigate and make sustainable choices in duty free stores.

This Sustainability Pitch broadcast is brought to you with production assistance courtesy of The Bluedog Group.

