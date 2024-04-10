TAG Heuer opens boutique with Starboard on Carnival Cruise Lines

Swiss luxury watchmaker TAG Heuer and retail curator Starboard have partnered with Carnival Cruise Lines to debut TAG Heuer’s largest standalone boutique at sea.

The 553sq ft retail concept was developed by TAG Heuer’s in-house design and architecture team in Switzerland, combining modernity with elements that pay homage to TAG Heuer’s motorsport heritage and history.

“We are honored TAG Heuer chose our flagship Carnival Jubilee for this special retail experience,” said Luis Terife, vice president of onboard guest commerce at Carnival Cruise Line, adding: “The success to date reinforces the incredible opportunity we see in expanding our Swiss offering on Carnival ships for our luxury guests.”

The boutique is stocked with products intended to highlight the brand’s expertise, with models such as the Carrera Skipper, Monaco Skeleton, Carrera Chronosprint x Porsche, and Aquaracer Solargraph collection.

“We are really excited to celebrate our long-time partnership with TAG Heuer and introduce guests to their renowned Swiss watchmaking expertise, precision, and cutting-edge technology,” said Lisa Bauer, President and CEO of Starboard.

Bauer added: “Through unique experiences and activations, we nurture guests on their shopping journey at sea, connecting them with the perfect vacation memento to take back home.”

The Starboard and Tag Heuer partnership spans over two decades, and it says this latest collaboration between the two brands commemorates the continuation and expansion of its seafaring offering.

Franck Suznjevic, Executive Vice President LATAM and Caribbean at TAG Heuer, offered further comment: “With the opening of our largest boutique at sea, we are reinforcing our long-standing partnership with Starboard and strong commitment to TAG Heuer’s travel retail offering.

“There is huge momentum with TAG Heuer clientele in cruise retail, and together with Starboard, we remain committed to delivering precision, performance, and savoir-faire for new and existing customers at sea.”

