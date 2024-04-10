TAG Heuer opens boutique with Starboard on Carnival Cruise Lines

By Benedict Evans |

Tag Heuer x Starboard

Starboard and Tag Heuer have been in partnership for over two decades.

Swiss luxury watchmaker TAG Heuer and retail curator Starboard have partnered with Carnival Cruise Lines to debut TAG Heuer’s largest standalone boutique at sea.

The 553sq ft retail concept was developed by TAG Heuer’s in-house design and architecture team in Switzerland, combining modernity with elements that pay homage to TAG Heuer’s motorsport heritage and history.

“We are honored TAG Heuer chose our flagship Carnival Jubilee for this special retail experience,” said Luis Terife, vice president of onboard guest commerce at Carnival Cruise Line, adding: “The success to date reinforces the incredible opportunity we see in expanding our Swiss offering on Carnival ships for our luxury guests.”

The boutique is stocked with products intended to highlight the brand’s expertise, with models such as the Carrera Skipper, Monaco Skeleton, Carrera Chronosprint x Porsche, and Aquaracer Solargraph collection.

Tag Heuer x Starboard

TAG Heuer recently hosted Starboard’s Watch Specialists for an immersive training experience in Cozumel, Mexico, wherein  TAG Heuer’s expert team shared product knowledge and sales tips.

“We are really excited to celebrate our long-time partnership with TAG Heuer and introduce guests to their renowned Swiss watchmaking expertise, precision, and cutting-edge technology,” said Lisa Bauer, President and CEO of Starboard.

Bauer added: “Through unique experiences and activations, we nurture guests on their shopping journey at sea, connecting them with the perfect vacation memento to take back home.”

Tag Heuer x Starboard

The boutique is stocked with products highlighting the brand’s expertise, with models such as the Carrera Skipper, Monaco Skeleton, Carrera Chronosprint x Porsche, and Aquaracer Solargraph collection.

 The Starboard and Tag Heuer partnership spans over two decades, and it says this latest collaboration between the two brands commemorates the continuation and expansion of its seafaring offering.

Franck Suznjevic, Executive Vice President LATAM and Caribbean at TAG Heuer, offered further comment: “With the opening of our largest boutique at sea, we are reinforcing our long-standing partnership with Starboard and strong commitment to TAG Heuer’s travel retail offering.

 “There is huge momentum with TAG Heuer clientele in cruise retail, and together with Starboard, we remain committed to delivering precision, performance, and savoir-faire for new and existing customers at sea.”

READ MORE: Starboard CS chief Lisa Bauer gains seat on IAADFS Board of Directors

READ MORE: Duo of luxury watch boutiques are Gatwick’s first store openings of 2024

Most popular

rss
image description image description
Asia & Pacific

Asia Pacific Travel Retail Awards: The Winners

TRBusiness and m1nd-set can today (13 March) reveal the winners of the 2024 Travel Retail...

image description image description
The Americas

Details emerge of JFK T1 commercial programme and duty free tender

Qualified travel retail operators are being invited to participate in a request for proposals...

image description image description
Europe

Avolta wins nine-year contract for 26 stores at Istanbul’s Sabiha Gökçen

Avolta is growing its presence in Türkiye by securing a nine-year contract for 26 food &...

image description

In the Magazine

TRBusiness Magazine is free to access. Read the latest issue now.

E-mail this link to a friend

In case you missed it...

left
image description
Travel Blue introduces Indian Premier League cricket travel pillow collection Indian Sub Cont
image description
Nestlé celebrates official launch of its 'Sustainably Sourced' chocolate range International
image description
Jameson and Pernod Ricard GTR revive their 'Arrive Like A Local' campaign International
image description
Chisinau International Airport launches open tender for F&B and retail Europe
image description
Rémy Cointreau GTR marks tricentenary celebrations with Anniversary Coupe International
image description
Alcohol insights: Conversion up, spend down in Q4 International
image description
Costa Kouros appointed sole CEO of LagardèreAWPL as Lesniak steps down Asia & Pacific
image description
Sustainaholics launches Black Cow Alumini aboard BA with Tourvest Retail Europe
image description
WHSmith steps foot into Calgary with three stores selling electronics and gifts The Americas
image description
DFDS invests over seven million pounds in its Newhaven ship upgrades Europe
right