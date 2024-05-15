Heinemann makes great gains in MEA as it looks to further diversify its portfolio
By Benedict Evans |
Retail took a 64% share of Gebr. Heinemann’s €3.6 billion in consolidated group turnover, as reported by management in Hamburg in April. While the Middle East Africa region made notable gains with concession wins in the likes of Saudi Arabia, Asia Pacific locations like Kuala Lumpur and Sydney have been hit by the sluggish return of Chinese travellers.
For all intents and purposes, Gebr. Heinemann enjoyed a strong 2023. Group turnover hit €3.6 billion (approx. US$3.883bn), a 25% uplift over 2022 and reaching parity with 2019. Airport operations dominated the turnover share at €2.56bn (74%), border stores contributed €280m (8%), cruise a further €239m (8%), and airlines €102m (3%).
Its Europe (59%) and Middle East Africa (31%) business accounted for the lion’s share of group turnover (c0mbined delivery 90%), with Asia Pacific providing 8% (up from 4% in 2022) and the Americas contributing a further 2%.
Within the financials, retail accounted for a 64% share of the €3.6bn group result [equating to approx. €2.3bn – Ed]. The share of turnover accounted by retail edged down a percentage from 65% in 2022.
At a category level, globally LTC (liquor, tobacco and confectionery) was the clear winner, providing the business with turnover of €1.68bn (47%) for the year. Thanks to its 50% stake in Nobilus Group (as of June 2023), however, the beauty category wasn’t far behind at €1.46bn (41%).
Hong Kong bounces back
Heinemann saw total turnover of €321m in Asia Pacific, a solid 83% increase year-on-year, yet representing only 62% of pre-Covid levels. This was impacted by passenger numbers in the region falling short of expectations, as noted by the retailer, with Sydney and Kuala Lumpur in particular being hit hard by the delayed return of Chinese travellers. However, the outlook is more positive.
“We are seeing a continued recovery from the pandemic at our key locations, with Australia nearly at full recovery when it comes to passenger volumes,” commented Marvin von Plato, CEO for Heinemann Asia Pacific, also noting the continued strength of its operations in China and Malaysia.
The Chinese customer base of Heinemann Oceania [Heinemann Australia rebranded to Heinemann Oceania in April, encompassing Australia, NZ and the Pacific – Ed] is still predominantly free independent travellers (FITs), and Plato says the recovery of tour group travellers is trailing behind the overall recovery of Chinese travellers in quantity and spending.
“Whether this is due to a structural change in travel and shopping behaviour or simply a timing issue remains to be seen. We are closely anticipating the results of the upcoming Golden Week holiday to further gauge any changes,” he commented.
New Zealand footprint
The most recent of Heinemann Oceania’s wins is its entry into the New Zealand market from Q2 2024, with three new retail concepts at Auckland Airport (AKL).
Of the three retail concepts, which cover luxury timepieces, jewellery, and international fashion and accessories, Plato said: “This is an important new market for us to capitalise on our synergies with our Australian business, and to really deepen our knowledge of Oceania travellers.”
New Zealanders represent the second-largest foreign nationality group for Heinemann Asia Pacific’s Australia-based operations, and Plato noted its entry into New Zealand brings with it an opportunity to enhance its FAWJ portfolio, both within Oceania and globally.
