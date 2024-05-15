Heinemann makes great gains in MEA as it looks to further diversify its portfolio

For all intents and purposes, Gebr. Heinemann enjoyed a strong 2023. Group turnover hit €3.6 billion (approx. US$3.883bn), a 25% uplift over 2022 and reaching parity with 2019. Airport operations dominated the turnover share at €2.56bn (74%), border stores contributed €280m (8%), cruise a further €239m (8%), and airlines €102m (3%).

Its Europe (59%) and Middle East Africa (31%) business accounted for the lion’s share of group turnover (c0mbined delivery 90%), with Asia Pacific providing 8% (up from 4% in 2022) and the Americas contributing a further 2%.