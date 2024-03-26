Heinemann Asia Pacific is set to enter the New Zealand market with three new retail concepts at Auckland Airport (AKL).

Multi-brand concepts spanning luxury timepieces and jewellery, and luxury and international fashion and accessories are planned to open in the second quarter.

“We are extremely proud to be entering New Zealand for the first time, and to be kicking off our partnership with Auckland Airport,” commented Heinemann Asia Pacific Chief Executive Officer Marvin von Plato.

“We are excited to showcase the best of what Heinemann has to offer in the wider Oceania region, leveraging our operational experience and expertise accumulated over more than a decade in Australia.”

Auckland Airport Chief Commercial Officer Mark Thomson added: “We are thrilled to be Heinemann’s first airport partner in New Zealand, and to bring exclusive new luxury and premium concepts to Auckland Airport.

“Heinemann’s new fashion, accessories, watches and jewellery offers further extend the current experience and these new additions help deliver a compelling shopping proposition that we hope will delight our travellers.”

The travel retailer will offer an assortment of high profile luxury and premium brands.

Heinemann’s fashion concept will spotlight labels such as Givenchy – making its Oceania duty free debut – Kenzo, and Stella McCartney.

In honing its fashion and accessories and watches and jewellery portfolio across Asia Pacific, Heinemann builds on a scaled-up offer at its Sydney Airport (SYD) duty free store; the expansion into SYD’s domestic terminal and that of Gold Coast Airport through a focus on Australian fashion brands; plus the opening of a Chloé monobrand boutique at Singapore Changi Airport in 2023.

New Zealanders remain an important demographic for Heinemann in the Pacific, representing the second-largest foreign nationality group for its Australia-based operations.

READ MORE: Domestic retail stores consolidate Heinemann’s presence at SYD terminals

READ MORE: Heinemann returns to Changi after eight-year hiatus with Chloé store

READ MORE: Heinemann & Me relaunches at SYD in time for domestic stores opening

READ MORE: Heinemann retail at €3.1bn; Group turnover up 81%