Ferrero Travel Market is returning to the IAADFS Summit of the Americas in West Palm Beach (14-17 April) to showcase its latest innovations in the biscuits category.

The Ferrero Travel Market team will once again be located on a stand with regional partner Otis McAllister (booth 201).

The new Kinderini release is poised to take centre stage ahead of its Americas travel retail rollout in September.

“The Americas has always been a key market for both the confectionery sector and the wider travel retail market, and it has proven itself to be a true engine of growth in recent years,” said Sergio Salvagno, General Manager of Ferrero Travel Market.

“We are delighted to be returning to the Summit of the Americas to meet with colleagues and partners, both new and old.

“Like so many regions, the Americas travel retail is seeing growing demand for excitement and engagement, with shoppers seeking out moments that they can both enjoy and share with their friends and family.

“Our newest releases for the region will speak specifically to this desire, leveraging the power of our globally beloved brands to create something truly special.”

Ferrero is enjoying strong growth in the Americas travel retail market, according to the company, driven its performance in leisure and holiday destinations.

Despite the slow recovery in incoming traffic from Asia Pacific, locations such as Panama are performing comfortably ahead of 2019 levels.

To capitalise on this growth, Ferrero has increased its range with a number of key retailers in the region, effectively doubling its offering in some locations.

New SKUs, such as Nutella Biscuits and Ferrero Rocher Tablets, have rolled out.

The company has also invested in creating engaging experiences for travelling shoppers, with seasonal activations at major airports, including Los Angeles International Airport and New York JFK.

The new Kinderini novelty, which takes the Kinder brand into the biscuit category, is designed to catch the eye of younger shoppers with 18 different Kinderino face expressions on the biscuit.

The faces are also at the heart of an engaging digital campaign, which challenges consumers to take a photo of themselves mimicking a Kinderini face as quickly and accurately as possible, and uploading it to a digital platform for a chance to win branded prizes.

READ MORE: Ferrero Rocher builds dedicated travel retail platforms in Dubai and UAE

READ MORE: Ferrero celebrates 60 years of Nutella with high-profile GTR campaign

READ MORE: Ferrero teams up with Gebr. Heinemann for Tic Tac Lilliput exclusive