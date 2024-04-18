Dubai Duty Free’s 2024 European horseracing sponsorship portfolio will kick-start in style this week with the Dubai Duty Free Spring Trials Weekend taking place at the UK’s Newbury Racecourse from Friday 19 April.

Recognised as an early season target for many of the sport’s leading stables, the two-day fixture features established trials for the 2,000 and 1,000 Guineas in Saturday’s Watership Down Stud Too Darn Hot Greenham Stakes and the Dubai Duty Free Stakes which both share Group 2 status.

The seven furlongs fillies’ trial has attracted 11 entries with among them Elmalka who looks set to make her Turf debut for Newmarket trainer Roger Varian in the colours of His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, who beat off eight rivals to win a seven furlongs fillies’ Novices’ stakes on her sole start on the all-weather at Southwell last November.

The Dubai Duty Free Stakes is one of seven races supported by title sponsor Dubai Duty Free at the fixture, which was widely acknowledged as a favourite of the late Queen Elizabeth II.

“We are very proud of our long association with Newbury Racecourse and with British horseracing which extends back to 1996,” said Colm McLoughlin, Executive Vice Chairman and CEO of Dubai Duty Duty Free.

“During that time we have witnessed many changes at Newbury including the construction of the Dubai Duty Free Grandstand, but the quality of the racing has remained a constant.”

Aside from a competitive programme of races, racegoers will be able to enjoy a host of activities, including the opportunity to experience Arabian hospitality in the Dubai Duty Free Marquee, where there will also be the chance to win prizes including free entry into Dubai Duty Free’s Finest Surprise and Millennium Millionaire prize draws each day.

The fixture gets underway with the Dubai Duty Free Golf World Cup EBF Maiden Stakes which is scheduled to be run at 13.42 (BST) on Friday, 19 April.

Dubai Duty Free is the host sponsor for the 2024 TR Consumer Forum, which is taking place from 3-5 June at Jumeirah Creekside Hotel, Dubai.

READ MORE: DDF is TR Consumer Forum 2024 host sponsor

“Dubai Duty Free is pleased to be the host sponsor for this year’s TR Consumer Forum taking place in Dubai in June,” said Ramesh Cidambi, COO, Dubai Duty Free.

“I have attended the TR Consumer Forum many times over the years, both as a keynote speaker and panellist, and I find that the insights are always significant.

“Staying attuned to customer behaviour is essential for our business and I am sure that this year’s Forum in Dubai will feature excellent speakers and present important consumer research.”

The TR Consumer Forum is the only duty free and travel retail trade event that puts the consumer at the heart of every conversation, attracting an enviable roster of leading retailers, operators, brands and other stakeholders with its dynamic global conference agenda featuring exclusive consumer insights from esteemed data partner m1nd-set, worth six figures in value (if independently commissioned).

Early bird tickets are available until 25 April, 2024. CLICK HERE to secure your seat in the room.

READ MORE: Guerlain launches Rose Amira exclusively with Dubai Duty Free

READ MORE: Dubai Duty Free draws millionaire as tennis championships conclude

READ MORE: Dubai Duty Free marks the Year of the Dragon, names latest winners