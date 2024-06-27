Avolta set to ‘dazzle’ with duty free stores at Macau International Airport

Avolta is strengthening its presence in southern China tourism hotspot Macau, with a new seven-year contract to operate key categories in duty free, as well as general merchandise, at Macau International Airport.

The contract, which marks Avolta’s first entry into the airport, covers a total area of over 600 sqm spread across four commercial spaces. Operations are due to commence in H2 2024.

“We are excited to bring our expertise and passion for retail to Macau International Airport, where we aim to provide an unparalleled shopping experience, that matches the region’s dazzle,” said Freda Cheung, President & CEO APAC, Avolta.

“This expansion not only strengthens our footprint in Macau but also allows us to serve Macau’s tourists more holistically. We promise shopping experiences that are as delightful and memorable as the destination itself.”

Located in the departure halls of the left and right piers at Macau International Airport, the new stores will serve the airport’s travellers that are predominantly from mainland China, as well as from Portugal, Taiwan, Korea, Japan, and other parts of South and East Asia.

The luxury spaces will carry an eclectic mix of sub-categories across liquor, tobacco and general merchandise.

A mixture of local and international brands will be showcased, including packaged favourite local delicacies and souvenirs to ensure the offering resonates with the cultural preferences of travellers, while satisfying demand for international brands.

Macau International Airport

Macau International Airport. Photo: Shutterstock.

The openings will be supported by marketing activations, product launches, tasting events and digital technology while the store designs will be ‘meticulously crafted to reflect the unique heritage as well as the glamour of Macau’, according to Avolta.

The move builds on Avolta’s existing, 27-year presence in Macau, where it operates two downtown stores at the Venetian and Parisian hotels.

READ MORE: Avolta secures duty free concessions for Hong Kong-Macau ferry terminal

READ MORE: Asia “returning to strength & headed to new heights”

