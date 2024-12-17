Wellington Airport names Lagardère AWPL as new duty free operator

Lagardère AWPL will run duty free and travel retail concessions at Wellington Airport (WLG) beginning in 2025 amid a NZD 20 million/US$12,000,000 upgrade of the airport’s retail and hospitality services.

The travel retailer won a competitive tender to run the duty free departures and arrivals shops as part of an extended partnership that also covers the upgrade of its existing Relay travel essentials unit in the main terminal plus new technology, gifting, eyewear and beauty concept stores.

The duty free outlets, which had been managed by Lotte Duty Free following its acquisition of the former J/R Duty Free AUS/NZ business in 2018, expect to transition operations into 2025, with the rest to follow throughout the rest of the year.

Lotte Duty Free has been approached for comment.

Costa Kouros, CEO, Lagardère AWPL, stated: “We are thrilled to be extending our partnership with Wellington Airport. A partnership that was first formed almost 15 years ago. I thank Matt Clarke, Richard Dalby, Astra Davidson-Powell and the Board of Wellington Airport for their trust and belief.

“Through our extensive experience in delivering world-class duty-free and specialty retail operations with a true sense of place, we look forward to exceeding the expectations of visitors and locals travelling through New Zealand’s capital city.

NZD 20 million injection

“The new stores will showcase some of our exciting concepts that we feel are most relevant to this wonderful airport. On display will be our commitment to sustainability, supporting our people and creating magical moments for everyone, everyday.”

Additionally, a new two-storey bar and café will be built in the centre of the terminal above the current Blue Lady outlet. This is expected to open in the second half of 2025.

The developments will boast a combined floor area of 900sq m and add an additional 130 seats to the dining precinct.

News of the duty free concession switch comes as WLG injects NZ$20 million into transforming its retail and hospitality sites in 2025.

Wellington Airport Chief Executive Matt Clarke has pledged exciting new experiences for shoppers and travellers.

“When it came to choosing a new duty free provider, we were impressed with the bold vision of Lagardère AWPL for the new shops and a strong local focus which matches our ethos.

“The new café and bar will have fantastic views across the airport and be a destination in its own right. This will make Wellington Airport an even better place to eat, drink, shop and explore. You can expect to see a fresh look and range of products rolled out from early next year.”

