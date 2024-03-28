Costa Kouros appointed sole CEO of LagardèreAWPL as Lesniak steps down

LagardèreAWPL

LagardèreAWPL has today announced that Costa Kouros has been appointed sole CEO, as Co-CEO Przemek Lesniak steps down from his role to pursue new opportunities following 23 years with the Lagardere Travel Retail Group.

Previous to his time in the Pacific, Przemek had a long career with Lagardere including roles in Poland and France, overseeing multiple projects across the business in Europe, before joining the team in Sydney in 2016. 

Throughout my time with the Group, I have had the privilege of working with amazing people in different countries, working on exciting projects and experiencing new cultures and languages,” said Lesniak.

“I will be forever grateful for the opportunities I have had, and the contribution I have been able to make.”

LagardereAWPL Co-CEO Przemek Lesniak

Przemek Lesniak.

During his time in the Pacific, Lesniak navigated the business through the Covid pandemic and spearheaded a number of successful projects, including extending the Auckland Duty Free contract as a single operator model and the signing of a joint venture agreement with AWPL Oowner Costa Kouros to create LagardèreAWPL in May 2022.

Costa Kouros commented: “I want to take the opportunity to thank Przemek for being my co-CEO for the first 22 months of this company and wish him every success in his future endeavours.”

Luc Mansion Lagardère Travel Retail Group CFO & COO Pacific added: “As Przemek Lesniak steps down to pursue a new professional challenge, we thank him very much for his contribution to the development of the group over the past years and acknowledge the mark his leadership has made these past years on Lagardère Travel Retail Pacific. 

“With Costa Kouros extending his responsibilities as single CEO backed by our global support team, our commitment to business continuity and our customer focus remains unwavering. 

“We extend our heartfelt gratitude for Przemek’s significant contributions and wish him all the very best in his new ventures.” 

