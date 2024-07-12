Gebr. Heinemann, Unifree Duty Free and Mars join forces on CO2 reduction

Travel retailers Gebr. Heinemann and Unifree Duty Free, together with transport firm Mars Logistics, have joined forces and announced a pilot project to reduce logistics CO2 emissions by using train and truck transport.

The project focuses on reducing the environmental impact of logistic processes. Product supply process from Gebr. Heinemann to Unifree Duty Free will be provided by train (electric) and truck (diesel) within the scope of the project.

The route starts in Erlensee, Germany and ends at Istanbul Airport. The orders loaded from Erlensee arrive at the Luxembourg train station by diesel trucks, from where they reach Istanbul Halkalı train station by train, and the orders are transferred to Istanbul Airport by trucks.

The route covers a total of 2,600km by train and 333km by truck, and will be carried out regularly once every week. In the next phase of the project it is planned to increase the load to 5 containers per week.

Inken Callsen, Chief Commercial Officer for Gebr. Heinemann, said: ‘’This is a milestone in the realization of our sustainability targets: Only one year after our Sustainability Summit we are proud that Mars Logistics, Unifree and Gebr. Heinemann will reduce the carbon footprint by 65 % while bringing the goods from Germany to Istanbul. Thanks to everyone involved in this collaboration.’’

Ceren Tonguç, Chief Commercial Officer at Unifree Duty Free, said: ‘’As Unifree Duty Free, we give utmost importance to the sustainability efforts and we are working on various sustainability projects to make an impact in the travel retail industry.

In this point we are so pleased to take part in this trial project and contribute to reducing the impact of our operations and a more sustainable world in line with our corporate commitment to conduct business in an environmentally conscious manner. When it comes to sustainability we want to continue to play a pioneering role in travel retail.’’

Mete Şekli, Sustainability Leader and Executive Committee Vice Chairman, Mars Logistics, also commented: “We continue to develop our cooperation with Gebr. Heinemann, which started in 2017, in a more “Sustainable” framework. Especially after the “Sustainability Summit” organized by Gebr. Heinemann in Hamburg in April 2023, we contribute to their achievement of “Net Zero” targets for 2030 by offering them our rail freight services.

We will increase and maintain our business concept that is sensitive to the environment and to the future of the world based on our preferences and projects and also with the support of all our stakeholders.”

