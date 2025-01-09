Guerlain has opened a striking new 36-square-metre boutique at Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport, Terminal 2F.

The brand’s latest space, which opened on 29 November, blends luxury with art and Guerlain’s signature savoir-faire.

It offers travellers access to L’Art et la Matière, Guerlain’s prestigious Haute Parfumerie collection, as well as a host of high-end services.

Among them is engraving on selected products (across perfume, make-up and skincare).

There’s also the option for personalisation on the high perfumery range, with customers able to choose from a wide range of caps, cords and seals to polish off their purchases.

The boutique also offers fragrance consultation services to help shoppers discover their signature scent, as well as skin diagnostic sessions for tailored skincare recommendations and flash makeup consultations.

Gifting is elevated with curated packaging. Plus, over the festive period, the space feature activations highlighting the allure of Paris.

“This wonderful boutique is the achievement of the great partnership between La Maison Guerlain and Lagardère/Extime, opened right in time for Christmas season,” commented Penelope Entraygues, Managing Director for Travel Retail Europe, Guerlain.

“Our expert beauty consultants provide the passengers the most high end offer and prestigious services, showcasing Guerlain french savoir faire, to make our guests live an unforgettable experience while traveling.”

