Guerlain launches Abeille Royale Rich Cream and Care-in-Mousse

By Faye Bartle |

Guerlain Abeille Royale

The Honey Treatment Rich Cream and Cleansing Care-in-Mousse complete Guerlain’s Abeille Royale range.

To complete its Abeille Royale range, French beauty brand Guerlain is launching a duo of new products: the Honey Treatment Rich Cream and Cleansing Care-in-Mousse.

The Honey Treatment Rich Cream is designed for dry to very dry skin, as well as skin that has undergone a dermocosmetic procedure.

It has been formulated to comfort and repair, with 93% naturally-derived ingredients highly concentrated in royal jelly, enriched with a beeswax butter to maintain moisture.

The rich cream targets the four visible signs of collagen loss – firmness, wrinkles, smoothness and radiance – and is fragranced with honeyed notes composed by Guerlain’s Master Perfumer, Thierry Wasser.

A clinical evaluation by an independent dermatologist shows that after one month, +43% of testers say skin radiance is revived while +32% say their skin is smoothed.

The new launch builds on the release of the Honey Treatment Day and Night Creams in 2023.

Guerlain Abeille Royale

Guerlain Abeille Royale Cleansing Care-in-Mousse.

The new Cleansing Care-in-Mousse enters the arena as the first step in Guerlain’s Abeille Royale youth repair ritual.

It preps the face by ridding the skin of impurities and traces of make-up while protecting the skin barrier.

Its formula based on 90% naturally-derived ingredients to leave skin feeling hydrated and comfortable, even when exposed to hard water.

Guerlain’s Abeille Royale range is inspired by the power of honey, which is said to be used by Ancient civilisations in the form of healing bandages to tend to wounds.

Over 10 years ago, researchers in the Guerlain laboratories delved into the properties of the golden liquid, giving rise to the the Abeille Royale line, combining age-old know-how and contemporary science, with Black Bee honey from Ouessant Island as the key ingredient.

With these latest launches, Guerlain is taking another step forward in its quest to help repair the visible signs of ageing, by testing three of its formulations in the Abeille Royale line after a dermocosmetic procedure: the new Honey Treatment Rich Cream, Honey Treatment Night Cream and Youth Watery Oil.

According to the company, the results show that these skincare products used before and after a dermocosmetic treatment (in this case a dermatological peel) on healthy skin maximise its effects while supporting skin recovery.

Guerlain honey is harvested by select partners and produced using beekeeping methods that are kind to both bees and the environment on these islands whose biodiversity is protected. The company incorporates recycled and recyclable materials into its product designs and champions refillability (the lid for the Honey Treatment Rich Cream can be kept to be used with a new sealed refill).

READ MORE: Guerlain launches ‘superblooming’ fragrance Aqua Allegoria Florabloom

READ MORE: Guerlain expands Terracotta line with earth inspired blush range

READ MORE: Guerlain celebrates Parfumerie d’Art pop-up with DFS at Macau Galaxy

rss
image description
left
right