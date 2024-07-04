Lamy enters Tripidi shop-in-shops at Munich and Frankfurt airports

By Benedict Evans |

 Lamy noted the opening of the stores at Munich and Frankfurt is an importance strategic step for its partnership with Tripidi.

Lamy, which manufactures writing instruments and accessories, has become part of the assortment at two new shops in Frankfurt and Munich, operated by retail group Tripidi.

These include a Youvenir shop, a new store concept from Tripidi selling luxury and premium souvenirs and offering customers from all over the world a large selection of Lamy products.

Lamy’s digital writing tools – such as its EMR (electromagnetic resonance technology), ncode and note+ technology – will be available there for their in-store debut, alongside its colour pencils.

Jennifer Noelle, Co-founder and Managing Director of Tripidi, commented: “The Lamy brand and its products are extremely popular with both domestic and international passengers.

Lamy is one of our anchor brands and has a very special status within our company, our Tripidi stores and of course also in the Youvenir Store. This was made possible through the exceptional cooperation and partnership with Lamy.”

MUC x FRA

The newly opened Tripidi shop at Munich Airport (MUC) is located on level three in front of the security checkpoint and offers the entire Lamy range: Young Writing; Modern Writing; Signature Writing and Digital Writing, in a 9sq m shop-in-shop.

At Frankfurt Airport (FRA),which is arguably one of the largest and most important handling centres in Germany, Tripidi has presented its new Youvenir shop concept, which it said offers a selection of luxury and premium brands.

Lamy is represented here on a 3sq m patch with a wide range of products from the Young Writing, Modern Writing and Signature Writing categories.

Visitors to the Frankfurt Souvenir shop (Terminal 1, Departure A) will also be able to purchase Lamy leather accessories, spare parts and supplies.

Karl Siegel, Regional Sales Director at Lamy, said: “The first introduction of Lamy digital writing instruments and Lamy colour pencils in the travel retail channel will further improve sales per square meter performance.

Lamy’s influence in the global travel retail sector is set to grow even more in the future and the brand is looking to further collaborate with partners such as Tripidi, Lagardère and Dufry [Avolta] to expand its successful shop-in-shop concept. The focus will be on Europe, the Americas, Asia and the Middle East.”

