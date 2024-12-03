Pernod Ricard and Heinemann introduce Absolut Gift in GTR first

By Trbusiness Editor |

Pernod Ricard Absolut Message in a bottle

Absolut Gift: a new, more sustainable way to send a personalised message in a bottle.

Pernod Ricard Global Travel Retail and Heinemann Duty Free have joined forces to launch Absolut Gift – a new digitally enhanced way to gift a bottle of Absolut Vodka.

Specially adapted bottles of 1L Absolut Vodka Original (priced at parity to Absolut Vodka Blue) are now on-shelf in a selection of key European Heinemann airport locations, offering travellers the opportunity to customise their purchase as a gift.

Scanning a QR code on the bottle allows passengers to access a range of themes, then add photos, emojis, written messages and/or voice notes. Up to five people can collaborate to craft a personalised message in this way. The recipient accesses the message by scanning the bottle using the Absolut app.

Pernod Ricard targets Gen Z

Absolut Gift was successfully trialled earlier this year with Italian consumers via Amazon, as one of several initiatives emerging from Pernod Ricard’s Future of Packaging team, tasked to offer consumers an experience connected to packaging.

A GTR first, the Heinemann collaboration marks the product’s debut within a live retail environment. It is being marketed to travellers using in-store educational assets, specially trained Brand Consultants, and online through www.heinemann-shop.com and social media channels.

Pernod Ricard Absolut Gift message in a bottle Heinemann

Absolut Gift is being promoted to travellers using online and in-store assets, specially trained Brand Consultants, and social media channels.

Pernod Ricard Global Travel Retail Brand Director Rae Gibson commented: “This travel retail exclusive concept aligns perfectly with Absolut’s strategy to maintain leadership in the category through innovation, and [with] our shared Sustainability and Responsibility ambitions to pare back waste from secondary packaging and use of typical, physical GTR resources like gifts with purchase to add extra appeal to our products.

“We know this is something Gen Z travellers in particular care deeply about, so we’re excited to see how they respond to the convivial connection opportunities offered by Absolut Gift as we approach the biggest gifting season of the year.”

Gebr. Heinemann Head of Buying Spirits Manuel Schilling noted: “We are excited to collaborate with Pernod Ricard Global Travel Retail and Absolut on this innovative concept that combines a physical bottle with a versatile digital message.

“This inventive personalisation option will be a hit with travellers, allowing them to create unique and memorable gifts for their loved ones. We are proud to be a valuable travel companion in their journeys, adding a touch of surprise and delight to their travel experience.”

READ MORE: Pernod Ricard & Avolta highlight Best Charity Initiative awards recognition

READ MORE: Pernod Ricard introduces first collaborative Glenlivet TREX at Changi

READ MORE: Pernod Ricard GTR reflects on launch of Código 1530 tequila at JFK

Most popular

rss
image description image description
International

Beaute Luxe underscores Africa ambitions with new partnerships

Specialist perfume & cosmetics distributor Beaute Luxe, led by travel retail veteran David...

image description image description
International

WTTC report shows promising rebound of business travel in 2024

A new report from the World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC) has revealed that business...

image description image description
International

Victorinox: Debut cruise and ferry listing is springboard for busy 2025

Victorinox will stretch its sea legs in travel retail after securing a maiden cruise/ferry...

image description

In the Magazine

TRBusiness Magazine is free to access. Read the latest issue now.

E-mail this link to a friend

In case you missed it...

left
image description
E. Gluck Corporation expands TR business with dedicated APAC team Asia & Pacific
image description
The Macallan launches TIME : SPACE pop-up at Changi Airport Asia & Pacific
image description
De Rigo introduces new Chopard eyewear collection International
image description
IAH reveals expanded Terminal D retail & concessions programme The Americas
image description
Revealed: TR Sustainability Week agenda & speakers Travel Retail Sustainability Week
image description
Suntory launches Bowmore Appellations at Changi and Heathrow International
image description
EviDenS de Beauté opens first flagship GTR boutique with CDFG Asia & Pacific
image description
MEADFA: ForwardKeys delivers in-depth look at pax traffic dynamics in MEA Middle East
image description
ARI launches new podcast series 'In Brief' exploring the world of GTR International
image description
MEADFA: Local touch key to maximising airport retail revenue in India & MEA Middle East
right