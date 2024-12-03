Pernod Ricard and Heinemann introduce Absolut Gift in GTR first

Pernod Ricard Global Travel Retail and Heinemann Duty Free have joined forces to launch Absolut Gift – a new digitally enhanced way to gift a bottle of Absolut Vodka.

Specially adapted bottles of 1L Absolut Vodka Original (priced at parity to Absolut Vodka Blue) are now on-shelf in a selection of key European Heinemann airport locations, offering travellers the opportunity to customise their purchase as a gift.

Scanning a QR code on the bottle allows passengers to access a range of themes, then add photos, emojis, written messages and/or voice notes. Up to five people can collaborate to craft a personalised message in this way. The recipient accesses the message by scanning the bottle using the Absolut app.

Pernod Ricard targets Gen Z

Absolut Gift was successfully trialled earlier this year with Italian consumers via Amazon, as one of several initiatives emerging from Pernod Ricard’s Future of Packaging team, tasked to offer consumers an experience connected to packaging.

A GTR first, the Heinemann collaboration marks the product’s debut within a live retail environment. It is being marketed to travellers using in-store educational assets, specially trained Brand Consultants, and online through www.heinemann-shop.com and social media channels.

Pernod Ricard Global Travel Retail Brand Director Rae Gibson commented: “This travel retail exclusive concept aligns perfectly with Absolut’s strategy to maintain leadership in the category through innovation, and [with] our shared Sustainability and Responsibility ambitions to pare back waste from secondary packaging and use of typical, physical GTR resources like gifts with purchase to add extra appeal to our products.

“We know this is something Gen Z travellers in particular care deeply about, so we’re excited to see how they respond to the convivial connection opportunities offered by Absolut Gift as we approach the biggest gifting season of the year.”

Gebr. Heinemann Head of Buying Spirits Manuel Schilling noted: “We are excited to collaborate with Pernod Ricard Global Travel Retail and Absolut on this innovative concept that combines a physical bottle with a versatile digital message.

“This inventive personalisation option will be a hit with travellers, allowing them to create unique and memorable gifts for their loved ones. We are proud to be a valuable travel companion in their journeys, adding a touch of surprise and delight to their travel experience.”

READ MORE: Pernod Ricard & Avolta highlight Best Charity Initiative awards recognition

READ MORE: Pernod Ricard introduces first collaborative Glenlivet TREX at Changi

READ MORE: Pernod Ricard GTR reflects on launch of Código 1530 tequila at JFK