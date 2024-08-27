R&F Travel Retail inaugurates debut cruise shop at Holyhead Port in the UK

By Luke Barras-hill |

The new shop is R&F Travel Retail’s fourth in the UK and continues the approach of using repurposed containers to create unique and sustainable spaces.

Stena Line affiliate R&F Travel Retail has unveiled its first-ever cruise store at Holyhead Port in the Isle of Anglesey, Wales.

The shop, which opened its doors last month, sells a selection of duty free merchandise including spirits and sweets alongside Welsh souvenirs.

“R+F is very excited to open our very first shop targeting cruise passengers,” commented Monika Dagberg, General Manager at R+F Travel Retail. “This strategic move is part of our broader plan to expand our presence at key locations.

“We are happy to serve both cruise staff and passengers with local delights and high-quality duty free products, all in a convenient and innovative setting.

“We look forward to expanding our cruise shops further, bringing our innovative approach to more locations and continuing to meet the evolving needs of travellers,” added Dagberg.

Holyhead’s deep-water berth, owned and operated by Stena Line, processes in excess of two million passengers annually.

Swedish travel retailer R+F Travel Retail was founded in 1979 and distributes more than 47 million premium items to more than 90 shops at airports, ferries and seaports.

