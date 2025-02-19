Unifree Duty Free launches new loyalty programme and Click & Collect

Travel retailer Unifree Duty Free has announced the launch of its new loyalty programme called Unifree x ME, as well as a Click & Collect service at İstanbul Airport.

Unifree x ME is part of Heinemann x ME, the global loyalty programme of Unifree’s partner Gebr. Heinemann.

Members can enjoy the same benefits as Heinemann x ME members, including collecting points, redeeming coupons and snapping up exclusive discounts at participating locations.

With the Click & Collect service, travellers can also browse thousands of products online, compare benefits and take advantage of pre-ordering and picking up their orders at the Unifree Duty Free Store at the airport on the day of travel.

“We are thrilled to provide our customers with more value, privileges and ways to engage with us through the Unifree x ME loyalty program,” said Unifree Duty Free Chief Commercial Officer Ceren Tonguç.

“Our customers can benefit from the advantages of our loyalty program not only in one spot but also in Heinemann x ME locations all over the world.

“This integration helps us enhance the shopping experience and act as a customer centric travel retailer in the world.

“Additionally, our Click & Collect service enables guests to browse thousands of products, create their cart, and conveniently pick up their items at the store before their flight.”

Travellers can join the Unifree x ME loyalty programme by scanning the QR code on the communication materials in stores, on digital platforms and on social media or downloading the Unifree x ME app.

Membership advantages include access to pre-launches, exclusives, members-only discounts, a special birthday reward and perks from leading brand partners.

Those who sign up receive a 10% welcome discount, as well as other benefits.

“Our goal is to accompany travellers through the entire customer journey with the right product at the right place,” said Jens Peter Peuckert, Director Marketing Gebr. Heinemann.

“To achieve this, we are linking benefits around our range in shops with a growing digital service in various partnerships across our global group of companies.

“With over two million members worldwide, Heinemann x ME is a core element in this development.

“The introduction of Unifree x ME offers travellers even more added value, and we are very pleased to have realised this together with our partner Unifree Duty Free, true to our promise of being a valuable travel companion.”

The Unifree x ME app is described as a user friendly platform through which members can check their coupons, benefits and also build their cart up to six hours prior to departure and arrival.

The Heinemann x ME loyalty programme is already active in seven countries, at 21 airports and on 15 cruise liners.

Unifree x ME members can use their benefits in all these locations globally and Heinemann x ME members can also enjoy the benefits at İstanbul Airport.

