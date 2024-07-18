Unifree Duty Free makes duo of top management appointments

Turkey’s Unifree Duty Free has appointed Korhan Öz as CEO, following his tenure as acting CEO since April 2024.

Öz brings a wealth of experience to the role, including approximately two decades in the retail sector, as part of a career spanning more than 30 years.

Areas of expertise include strategy formulation and implementation, growth and profitability-oriented studies, board memberships and public offerings, as well as finance leadership.

In his new permanent capacity, Öz will lead Unifree Duty Free’s efforts to ‘always offer a unique shopping experience to its customers’.

Additionally, Zahide Altunbaş Sancak has been appointed as a Board Member of Unifree Duty Free.

Sancak completed her undergraduate law education at Istanbul Bilgi University with a full scholarship, and received her master’s degree from Harvard Law School. Altunbaş Sancak, completed her Ph.D on private law.

Established in Turkey in 1975, Unfree Duty Free is the Turkish partner of Gebr. Heinemann SE & Co. KG. The company provides duty free services at 33 stores across more than 56,000 square metres at İstanbul Airport and operates duty free services at Dalaman and Kosovo Airports, as well as at the Dereköy Border Crossing.

Unifree is also the managing partner and supplier of ATÜ (a joint venture with TAV Airports Holding), which is the sole operator of duty free areas at Izmir, Ankara, Gazipasa, Tbilisi, Batumi, Kutaisi, Skopje, Ohrid, Tunisia, Riga, Medina and Bodrum Airports.

