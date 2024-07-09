Ospree Duty Free is Now Free campaign returns offering vouchers up to one lakh

By Faye Bartle |

Ospree Duty Free is Now Free

The Ospree Duty Free is Now Free is running until 2 May 2025.

Ospree Duty Free has announced the return of its flagship campaign, Ospree Duty Free is Now Free, at its Mumbai store until 2 May 2025.

The shopping bonanza presents customers with a range of exclusive offers and perks from 16 premium and luxury partner brands.

The more customers spend, the greater their rewards, with the chance to earn vouchers worth up to one lakh (INR 100,000/approx. US$1,198).

Those spending INR 10,000 receive a voucher worth INR 20,000; those parting with INR 20,000 earn a voucher worth INR 50,000; and shoppers splurging INR 40,000 are awarded a INR 100,000 voucher.

“At Ospree Duty Free, we understand the importance of a seamless travel experience,” said Avishek Bambii Das, CEO of Ospree Duty Free.

“We know our loyal customers appreciate exceptional value. That’s why the Ospree Duty Free is Now Free campaign expands to more partnerships and has a user-friendly digital redemption process.

“With a few clicks, travellers can unlock a world of savings and enjoy their well-deserved rewards.”

New partner brands onboard this year are Adani One, Accessorize London, Beer Café, Juice Salon, Saffron Stays, Grand Hyatt, Phoenix Palladium, Prime Time Membership (offered at the lowest price ever through retailer, say Ospree) and Trip XOXO.

This is in addition to the partners who have collaborated on the campaign in previous years: Myntra, Yatra, Ixigo, Advance Hair Studio, Saltt, Oleander Farms and Coco Café.

Passengers qualifying for a voucher can scan a QR code, which takes them to a consumer information page to authenticate by providing their name, passport number and other details.

Upon submission, the voucher is sent as a PDF to the consumer’s WhatsApp number. The PDF includes all partner brand redemption links, allowing customers to redeem the offers they prefer.

READ MORE: Ospree Duty Free engages film fans with Imaginary Friends campaign

READ MORE: Latest Bollywood movie ties retail with entertainment, says Ospree Duty Free

READ MORE: Ospree Duty Free launches no-cost EMI Scheme in its Mumbai stores

Most popular

rss
image description image description
International

TR Consumer Forum 2024 photo gallery now live

The TR Consumer Forum 2024 was packed with memorable moments, from the very first networking...

image description image description
Europe

Heinemann anticipates another €1bn year at IST

Retail has boomed at Istanbul Airport (IST) and the momentum is set to continue this year, even...

image description image description
Europe

MAN 'very sorry' after power spike cancels flights

Manchester Airport (MAN) Managing Director Chris Woodroofe has issued an apology to passengers...

image description

In the Magazine

TRBusiness Magazine is free to access. Read the latest issue now.

E-mail this link to a friend

In case you missed it...

left
image description
Penfolds’ Grange by Nigo debuts in European TR at Copenhagen Airport Europe
image description
Penhaligon’s Festival of Flight concept makes European TR debut at Heathrow Europe
image description
Thailand set to end on-arrival duty free at airports Asia & Pacific
image description
Manchester Airports Group reports strong results, pax and investment Europe
image description
Frédéric Porchet succeeds Dryburgh as GM of Nestlé International Travel Retail International
image description
Absolut Vodka launches limited edition Warhol bottle for GTR-exclusive run International
image description
Dufry Sharjah opens hybrid Hudson Café at Sharjah International Airport Middle East
image description
Lindt & Sprüngli opens first-ever travel retail boutique outside Switzerland Asia & Pacific
image description
Avolta set to 'dazzle' with duty free stores at Macau International Airport Asia & Pacific
image description
Cochin Duty Free unveils Last-Minute Shop and Shop on Wheels buggy Indian Sub Cont
right