Ospree Duty Free has announced the return of its flagship campaign, Ospree Duty Free is Now Free, at its Mumbai store until 2 May 2025.



The shopping bonanza presents customers with a range of exclusive offers and perks from 16 premium and luxury partner brands.

The more customers spend, the greater their rewards, with the chance to earn vouchers worth up to one lakh (INR 100,000/approx. US$1,198).

Those spending INR 10,000 receive a voucher worth INR 20,000; those parting with INR 20,000 earn a voucher worth INR 50,000; and shoppers splurging INR 40,000 are awarded a INR 100,000 voucher.

“At Ospree Duty Free, we understand the importance of a seamless travel experience,” said Avishek Bambii Das, CEO of Ospree Duty Free.

“We know our loyal customers appreciate exceptional value. That’s why the Ospree Duty Free is Now Free campaign expands to more partnerships and has a user-friendly digital redemption process.

“With a few clicks, travellers can unlock a world of savings and enjoy their well-deserved rewards.”

New partner brands onboard this year are Adani One, Accessorize London, Beer Café, Juice Salon, Saffron Stays, Grand Hyatt, Phoenix Palladium, Prime Time Membership (offered at the lowest price ever through retailer, say Ospree) and Trip XOXO.

This is in addition to the partners who have collaborated on the campaign in previous years: Myntra, Yatra, Ixigo, Advance Hair Studio, Saltt, Oleander Farms and Coco Café.

Passengers qualifying for a voucher can scan a QR code, which takes them to a consumer information page to authenticate by providing their name, passport number and other details.

Upon submission, the voucher is sent as a PDF to the consumer’s WhatsApp number. The PDF includes all partner brand redemption links, allowing customers to redeem the offers they prefer.

READ MORE: Ospree Duty Free engages film fans with Imaginary Friends campaign

READ MORE: Latest Bollywood movie ties retail with entertainment, says Ospree Duty Free

READ MORE: Ospree Duty Free launches no-cost EMI Scheme in its Mumbai stores