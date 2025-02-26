Aena records $2bn net profit in 2024 alongside 8.5% pax jump

Passenger traffic for the Aena Group (Spain, London Luton and the Aena Brasil airports) grew by 8.5% in 2024 compared with 2023, to 369.5 million passengers, as it recorded $2bn in profit on the year.

Total consolidated revenue in 2024 rose to €5,827.8 million, an increase of 13.3% compared with 2023. Aeronautical revenue stood at €3,190 million, 11.6% more than in 2023. Commercial revenue reached €1,780 million, an increase of 14.7%.

Passenger traffic at Aena airports in Spain grew by 9.2% in 2024, with 309.3 million passengers, a record figure for the second consecutive year, and Aena estimated that passenger volume growth at its Spanish airports in 2025 will reach +3.4%, approximately 320 million passengers.

Aena said it is making progress on the project for its new corporate headquarters in the Airport City of Adolfo Suárez Madrid-Barajas Airport.

Aena recently awarded Batlle i Roig Asociados the architecture and engineering services contract for the detailed design and execution planning of the works for its new corporate headquarters.

The future Aena headquarters will house the company’s central services and will be located to the west of T4 at Adolfo Suárez Madrid-Barajas Airport, in the Adolfo Suárez Madrid-Barajas Airport City.

In the long term, Aena noted owning its headquarters will have a lower financial cost compared with continuing with the current rental option, while dually serving as a catalyst for the development of the Adolfo Suárez Madrid-Barajas Airport City. In other words,

Further, Aena has also approved its short-and-long-term decarbonisation targets with SBTi (Science Based Targets initiative), and remains for the second consecutive year in the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index and FTSE4Good.

Aena is also listed in ‘Europe’s Climate Leaders 2024’, a ranking compiled by the Financial Times in collaboration with Statista, the largest online data portal. This list includes the 500 European companies that achieved the greatest reduction in their carbon emissions and made the most climate-related commitments.

