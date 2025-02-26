Aena records $2bn net profit in 2024 alongside 8.5% pax jump

By Benedict Evans |

This profit amount marks an 8.6% improvement on that of the €1,630.8 million obtained in 2023.

Passenger traffic for the Aena Group (Spain, London Luton and the Aena Brasil airports) grew by 8.5% in 2024 compared with 2023, to 369.5 million passengers, as it recorded $2bn in profit on the year.

Total consolidated revenue in 2024 rose to €5,827.8 million, an increase of 13.3% compared with 2023. Aeronautical revenue stood at €3,190 million, 11.6% more than in 2023. Commercial revenue reached €1,780 million, an increase of 14.7%.

Passenger traffic at Aena airports in Spain grew by 9.2% in 2024, with 309.3 million passengers, a record figure for the second consecutive year, and Aena estimated that passenger volume growth at its Spanish airports in 2025 will reach +3.4%, approximately 320 million passengers.

Aena said it is making progress on the project for its new corporate headquarters in the Airport City of Adolfo Suárez Madrid-Barajas Airport.

Aena recently awarded Batlle i Roig Asociados the architecture and engineering services contract for the detailed design and execution planning of the works for its new corporate headquarters.

The future Aena headquarters will house the company’s central services and will be located to the west of T4 at Adolfo Suárez Madrid-Barajas Airport, in the Adolfo Suárez Madrid-Barajas Airport City.

In the long term, Aena noted owning its headquarters will have a lower financial cost compared with continuing with the current rental option, while dually serving as a catalyst for the development of the Adolfo Suárez Madrid-Barajas Airport City. In other words,

Further, Aena has also approved its short-and-long-term decarbonisation targets with SBTi (Science Based Targets initiative), and remains for the second consecutive year in the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index and FTSE4Good.

Aena is also listed in ‘Europe’s Climate Leaders 2024’, a ranking compiled by the Financial Times in collaboration with Statista, the largest online data portal. This list includes the 500 European companies that achieved the greatest reduction in their carbon emissions and made the most climate-related commitments.

READ MORE: Aena Group records 8.5% passenger increase across its global portfolio

READ MORE: Aena Brasil awards Avolta six-year duty paid lease at Brazil’s Maceió airport

READ MORE: Aena updates its Strategic Plan 2022-2026 with strong pax, emissions targets

Most popular

rss
image description image description
Indian Sub Cont

Balvenie 12YO Golden Cask arrives in India travel retail at Mumbai Airport

Ospree Duty Free has launched The Balvenie 12 Year Old Golden Cask (43% ABV) in travel retail...

image description image description
Europe

Lindt Global Travel Retail unveils new retail island at Zurich Airport

Premium confectionery brand Lindt & Sprüngli has unveiled its upgraded Lindt Retail Island...

image description image description
International

Coty unveils new Gucci Alchemist’s Garden EDPs and campaign

Coty Travel Retail is rolling out new Eaux de Parfum in Gucci's The Alchemist’s Garden...

image description

In the Magazine

TRBusiness Magazine is free to access. Read the latest issue now.

E-mail this link to a friend

In case you missed it...

left
image description
Molton Brown’s freshly branded universe 'boosting TR fragrance sales' International
image description
TAV Airports’ duty free revenue ticks up as eyes turn to Antalya opening Europe
image description
IAADFS welcomes two new members to the Board of Directors The Americas
image description
Asia Pacific international air traffic reaches parity with 2019 level in Q4 International
image description
'In Brief’ podcast returns; ARI turns spotlight on its own executives International
image description
The Line launches new London skyline souvenir at Lagardère's Discover stores Europe
image description
Moroccanoil enters fine fragrance category with L’Originale Eau de Parfum International
image description
Four Pillars Gin celebrates continued success of Changi T4 activation Asia & Pacific
image description
Shinsegae Duty Free Q424 sales boost marred by slump in profits Asia & Pacific
image description
Fraport Baltimore Partnership wins 23-year contract at BWI Marshall Airport The Americas
right