Aena Brasil awards Avolta six-year duty paid lease at Brazil’s Maceió airport

By Luke Barras-hill |

Enrique Urioste, President & CEO for Latin America, Avolta.

Avolta has won a new six-year duty paid contract at Brazil’s Maceió-Zumbi dos Palmares International Airport (MCZ).

The travel retailer has operated a 170sq m walkthrough duty paid store located at the heart of the departures area since the end of January.

Travellers can peruse the full range of core categories: from perfumes & cosmetics, spirits and foods & confectionery, to jewellery & watches and accessories, including fashion items, toys, and souvenirs.

In securing the duty paid contract, Avolta fortifies its airport concession portfolio while entrenching its extensive footprint in Brazil.

Enrique Urioste, President & CEO for Latin America, Avolta commented: “We are delighted to have been awarded this new contract at Maceió-Zumbi dos Palmares Airport and we would like to take this opportunity to thank Aena and the airport team for the trust they have shown in us.

“As the leading global travel experience player, we will leverage our extensive knowledge and expertise in this region to take the airport’s shopping experience to an entirely new level for the millions of passengers who visit this airport each year. We look forward to working in close partnership with Aena to deliver the vision they have for the retail experience at Maceió-Zumbi dos Palmares Airport, as we move closer to creating a travel experience revolution.”

Juan José Sánchez, CCO of Aena Brasil, commented: “Aena has been working to provide amazing travel experiences to passengers at its airports. The offer of a new commercial mix – with more shopping, services, and restaurants – is part of the new approach implemented at airports in Brazil. We are pleased to have Avolta on board to carry out this project at Maceió Airport.”

As an international gateway, MCZ attracts more than 2.5 million passengers annually.

