Aena updates its Strategic Plan 2022-2026 with strong pax, emissions targets

“As for commercial and real estate activity in Spain, 2023 has been excellent, not only in terms of income, but also in terms of the results of the tenders, which set the conditions for a significant growth in future rents,” summarised Maurici Lucena.

Aena has predicted its commercial revenue could grow by as much as 48% in 2026 compared with 2019, with commercial revenue per passenger potentially hitting 32% (up from 12%).

Aena did note in the presentation of the plan that in November 2022 it was calculated that it would rise by 23%.

Aena has also completed the tenders of the main business lines: duty-free shops were awarded in their entirety; food and beverage (F&B), with 80 awards during 2022 and 2023; and shops, with 200 tenders awards.

As a result of these tenders, the Minimum Annual Guaranteed (MAG) rents increased by 20% in 2023 compared with 2019 and are expected to increase further to 46% in 2026.

With regard to real estate activity, 2023 revenue was up more than 34% when compared to 2019.

The main projects in this field are centred on Adolfo Suárez Madrid-Barajas Airport (25% of the surface area associated with the Madrid Airport City will have been awarded by 2026) and Josep Tarradellas Barcelona-El Prat Airport (whose Airport City is linked to the Airport’s hub development project).

EBITDA

Aena notes the positive performance of the business up to 2026 will be reflected in the company’s main economic figures, with the EBITDA margin maintained at 59%.

“Efficiency will remain one of our hallmarks,” said Maurici Lucena, commenting on Aena’s significant expenditure across security, cleaning and PRM assistance.

Security has been contracted until 2028, cleaning until 2026 at the Adolfo Suárez Madrid-Barajas and Josep Tarradellas Barcelona-El Prat airports, and the PRM assistance service has been contracted until 2026 at 22 airports in the network.

Furthermore, Aena hopes the allocation of the new handling licences will enhance the sustainability and competitiveness of its airports in Spain over the next seven years, with a significant increase planned for its electric and sustainable fleets.

Aena noted it will also maintain its dividend policy, which consists of an 80% pay-out.