Coty Travel Retail rolls out vibrant Daisy Marc Jacobs Glow limited editions

By Faye Bartle |

Coty Marc Jacobs Daisy Glow

Daisy Marc Jacobs Eau So Fresh Glow Limited Edition is a fresh floral.

Coty Travel Retail is launching a trio of Daisy Marc Jacobs Glow limited editions for spring.

The new fragrances – Daisy Glow (50ml), Daisy Eau So Fresh Glow (75ml) and Daisy Love Glow (50ml) – became available on-counter in the channel globally from 1 January 2025 across Europe, Asia Pacific and the Americas (TREU, TRAP and TRAM).

The scents are described as a bright, seasonal twist on the classic Daisy scents, with each one introducing new accord blends that embody the ‘sunny and playful essence’ of Daisy.

The bottles are newly dressed in Marc Jacobs’ signature yellow, with pops of neon pink, green and purple.

The scents have been created by perfumer Alberto Morillas and fragrance house Firmenich.

The Daisy Marc Jacobs Glow Limited Edition is a fruity floral with: white strawberry and sweet orange accord at the top; a marigold, jasmine and violet accord at the heart; and white woods, musk and vanilla accord base.

Coty Marc Jacobs Daisy Glow

The limited edition Marc Jacobs Daisy Glow, Daisy Eau So Fresh Glow and Daisy Love Glow became available on-counter in the channel globally from 1 January 2025 in TREU, TRAP and TRAM.

The Daisy Marc Jacobs Eau So Fresh Glow Limited Edition is a fresh floral featuring: pear and grapefruit top notes; a violet and raspberry core; and a base of mimosa extract, musk and cedarwood.

Finally, the Daisy Love Marc Jacobs Glow Limited Edition completes the lineup with a sweet floral blend of: lemon, cloudberry and bergamot at the top; clove, jasmine and lemon blossom at the heart; and a base of cashmere musk and patchouli.

The accompanying campaign is sleek and modern, featuring the Daisy Glow fragrances in a light, bright set with ‘whimsical bottles’ floating in a sea of translucent daisies, incorporating Marc Jacobs accessories.

