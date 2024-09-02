Hanse Distribution has teamed up with Dr. Stine Ankerstjerne with the vision to expand the Norwegian skincare brand’s international travel retail footprint.

Hanse Distribution will leverage its global distribution network to help make the scientifically backed skincare products, which are known for being suitable for sensitive skin, more accessible to travellers.

“We are thrilled to collaborate with Hanse Distribution to enhance our travel retail reach,” said Dr. Stine Ankerstjerne, Medical Doctor and Founder of the brand.

“Their vast distribution network, market insights and impressive track record are invaluable as we aim to establish Dr. Ankerstjerne as a serious skincare alternative in the fast-paced travel retail environment.”

The brand debuted in travel retail at Jeddah Airport in Saudi Arabia, giving passengers access to flagship products, including the bestselling multipurpose vitamin face gel Superfood.

The range is backed by clinical evidence with results showing the products help to enhance skin texture, elasticity, firmness and hydration.

“We extend a warm welcome to Dr. Ankerstjerne,” said Hanse Distribution’s Business Development Director Dennis Holst.

“The ‘Scandinavian touch’ paired with award-winning science-based skincare is a breath of fresh air when it comes to engaging younger travellers who have an appetite for new product experiences.”

The number of Gen Z travellers is forecasted to reach 1.2 billion by 2029, according to m1nd-set and Blueprint research.

According to Blueprint Partner Thomas Kaneko Henningsen, this generation tends to visit airport duty free stores more frequently than other age groups but are less likely to convert into buyers because they often do not find what they are looking for.

“Gen Z have an appetite for authentic and personal brands that are accessible, relevant and social media friendly,” he said.

“These younger travellers – the world’s ‘first digital natives’ – shop very differently from what we have seen in the past.”

It’s hoped that brands like Dr. Ankerstjerne will help to fill that gap.

“We are committed to providing airlines, airports and cruises with relevant brands and products that resonate with travellers,” said Holst.

“Dr. Ankerstjerne sits well with our portfolio of extraordinary brands that includes a wide range of perfume, skincare, cosmetics, fashion, accessories, eyewear, watches and jewellery.”

