Travelling consumers have their say…
TRBusiness is pleased to reveal today (1 August) the finalists of the 2024 Global Travel Retail Awards – the duty free & travel retail industry’s only consumer-voted awards.
Organised by TRBusiness and m1nd-set, the Travel Retail Awards champions product innovation, commercial partnerships and corporate responsibility across 24 categories*, several of which are new to this year’s edition including ‘Best Airport Retail Initiative’ and ‘Best Cruise Retail Initiative’, both of which feature as part of a refreshed lineup of non-product segments.
Meanwhile, separate ‘Best Jewellery Product’ and ‘Best Watches & Watch Accessory Product’ (previously ‘Best Watches & Jewellery Product’) and revamped price-partitioned sections for alcohol and beauty respond to the shifting demands of a vibrant, dynamic – yet challenging – trading landscape for travel retail that continues to improve amid the post-pandemic recovery.
A 7.5% increase in entries across the programme in 2024 underscores what have been consecutive rises in year-on-year submissions since the Covid-19 crisis, as suppliers, brands, retail operators, airports and other stakeholders submit their entries to be scrutinised by travelling consumers – the gold standard benchmark for evaluating progress in the business.
Finalists are awarded the ‘Voted by Shoppers’ accolade, which can be used in promotional and marketing materials, and at point of sale.
Research by m1nd-set has shown that 22% of consumers are more likely to purchase a product displaying the ‘Voted by Shoppers’ finalist logo.
The grand awards ceremony, which will take place on the evening of Tuesday 1 October at the Hôtel Martinez in Cannes during TFWA World Exhibition & Conference week, will crown the ‘Winners’ and ‘Highly Recommended’.
Inimitable consumer insights; premier hospitality
Attendees will be treated to a drinks reception sponsored by Tito’s Vodka and Suntory Global Spirits, a sumptuous three-course meal, bar service, coffee served with delectable chocolate samples courtesy of sponsor KEX Confectionery, plus a live band and exclusive after-party at the only consumer-voted awards fixture in the industry’s event calendar.
To access the official photo gallery from the consumer-voted Global Travel Retail Awards 2023 – click here.
As reported, the acclaimed awards opened for entries in February with the submissions portal closing last month.
A huge congratulations to all those that entered and have been shortlisted – and good luck on the evening!
IMPORTANT NOTICE ON TICKETS: All finalists will in due course receive information via email on how to avail of a special, time-limited discount on ticket rates to attend this year’s Global Travel Retail Awards as a congratulations for being shortlisted.
Attendees – aside those finalists benefitting from the above offer – can take advantage of attractive early bird rates on tickets. The price of a single ticket will be available at £253 GBP (ex-VAT) with a table of 10 available to book at £2,310 GBP (per table ex-VAT) until 23:55 (UK GMT) on Thursday 29 August. Thereafter, standard rates will apply: Single tickets will be available at £363 GBP (ex-VAT) and tables of 10 priced at £3,190 GBP (per table ex-VAT).
*Best Overall Product to be announced on the evening of the awards…
The Finalists…
Best Children’s Product 2024
Be Relax – Yuki & Nori Kids Pillows
Chocdecor/Belfine – Chocolate Lollipops Jungle Animals
NoraNorway AS – HugMe Pink Children Set
PLAYin CHOC – PLAYin CHOC Endangered Animals ToyChoc Box
Best Confectionery & Food Product 2024
Sponsored by Suntory Global Spirits
Alfred Ritter GmbH & Co.KG – TRE Summer Selection Tasty Vibes Tower 5x100g 2025
Butlers Chocolates – Butlers Dessert Collection
Chocdecor/Belfine – Unicorn & Dragon Chocolate Lollipop 4-packs
Ferrero Trading Lux S.A. – Kinderini
Haribo Travel Retail – Giant Roulette Multi Flavours
Heidi Chocolat SA – Heidi Grand’Or Gold Caramel 100g
Heidi Chocolat SA – Mozart Koogles Mixed Gift Box, 205g: 4 Flavours
Lagardère Travel Retail Singapore – Tingkat Pineapple Balls Gift Set
Lindt & Sprüngli (Schweiz) AG – Captain Cocoa & Skyla Carrier Boxes
Maestrani – Avelines Princesses
Perfetti Van Melle – Chupa Chups Colour Kit
Perfetti Van Melle – Chupa Chups Forever Fun Suitcase
Summerbird Organic – Tapas
Tourvest Retail Services – Grind Long Black Coffee
Wonderful Brands BV – No Shell Wonderful Pistachios
Best Electronics Product 2024
_
Bitmore Limited – TruSense TWS
Bose Corporation – QuietComfort Ultra Headphones
Promate Technologies FZE – Promate AuraSlate-Trio
Promate Technologies FZE – Promate MagRing
Promate Technologies FZE – Promate Mavrix
Soft Magic Systems Computers LLC – Merlin Smart Ring Activ
WorldConnect AG – Reload 20 PD 100W
WorldConnect AG – World USB Charger AC65PD
Best Fashion & Accessories Product 2024 (including luggage & leathergoods)
_
Dolphin Innovations GmbH – Click & Slide Bio Wine Bordeaux/Gold
Shenzhen Hali-Power Industrial Co., Ltd. – MiLi MiTag Travel Wallet
V.Fraas International Trading GmbH – Reversible Bugatti Bucket Hat
V.Fraas International Trading GmbH – The Fraas Plaid wrap
Best Fragrance Product 2024
_
Ajmal Perfumes – Aristocrat for Her
Ajmal Perfumes – Luminescence Her
Ajmal Perfumes – Wisal
Coty International BV – Boss Bottled Elixir Parfum 50ml
Coty International BV – Boss Bottled Triumph Elixir Parfum Intense for Men 50ml
Coty International BV – Boss The Scent Elixir F Parfum 50ml
Coty International BV – Boss The Scent Elixir M Parfum 50ml
Coty International BV – Burberry Her Petals Eau de Parfum 88ml
Coty International BV – Chloé Signature Lumineuse Eau de Parfum 50ml
Coty International BV – Gucci Guilty Elixir PH Parfum for Men 60ml
Coty International BV – Gucci Guilty Elixir PH Parfum for Women 60ml
Coty International BV – Marc Jacobs Daisy Wild Eau de Parfum 50ml
Best Jewellery Product 2024
_
Carat Shop – Harry Potter Charm Bracelet Set with Spellbeads
Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Co., Ltd – Dragon of HUA: The Turn of Fortunes Pendant
DPT Antwerp – Wanderlust
Martin James of London – Radiance Cascading Necklace and Earring Set
MCTY Duty Free AB – Elegant Cushion Set
NHP Hanse Distribution – My Jewellery: Travel the World Set
NHP Hanse Distribution – My Jewellery: Mother/Daughter Bracelet
NHP Hanse Distribution/Zelli of Sweden AB/Zaza&Lili – Zaza&Lili: Subtle Bracelet Trio Set
NoraNorway AS – Marbella Lavender Mix Seashell Set
NoraNorway AS – Papillon Agua Set
NoraNorway AS – The Flower Set
Tagua By Soraya Cedeno represented by Travel Retail Bespoke – Amigas Necklace
Zóldi Jewels FZ LLE – Ready For Departure Set, Made of Hypoallergenic Stainless Steel
Best Low- & No-Alcohol Product 2024
_
Henkell Freixenet – Mionetto Aperitivo Alc. Free
Iris Vigneti – Bella Aperitif for Spritz
Iris Vigneti – Bella Glamour Zero Zero
Villa Sandi S.p.a. – La Gioiosa
Best Makeup Product 2024
_
Coty International BV – Burberry Cushion Ultimate Compact Foundation Fair Cool 20
Coty International BV – Burberry Kisses Reno Regular Military Red 109
Coty International BV – Gucci Compact Finishing Powder Pressed Powder Shade 01
Coty International BV – Gucci Sheer Lipstick: Goldie Red 25
Coty International BV – Kylie Mascara Cream Volume Mascara Black 001
Coty International BV – Kylie Matte Lip Kit: Multi Kylie 808
Mavala – Serum Foundation
On the Mark Consultancy Ltd. – Morphe Complexion Obsessions Kit
On the Mark Consultancy Ltd. – By Terry Brightening CC Palette in Sunny Flash
_
ANDS – Airbar Nex
Philip Morris International – IQOS Iluma i Prime
Philip Morris International – Veev One
Philip Morris International – ZYN
Best Skincare, Haircare, Bath & Body Product (under €45) 2024
_
Beauty Pro – Wonderbalm
Beter – On The Go Scalp
Coty International BV – Sun Perfect Clear & Tinted Stick SPF 50
Dr. PawPaw – It Does It All 7 in 1 Hair Treatment Styler 100ml
Kenvue – Dr.Ci:Labo VC100 Essence Lotion EX
Manta Hair LTD – Manta Mirror Blue
Margaret Dabbs London – Miracle Foot Cream
Mavala – Nailactan
On the Mark Consultancy Ltd. – Egyptian Magic 75ml
On the Mark Consultancy Ltd. – Gatineau Miracle Eye Contour Cream
On the Mark Consultancy Ltd. – Perfect Pair (Travel Exclusive Set)
On the Mark Consultancy Ltd. – The Everyday Essentials (Travel Exclusive Set)
Best Skincare, Haircare, Bath & Body Product (over €45) 2024
Coty International BV – 365 Skin Repair Youth Serum
Dr.Ankerstjerne AS/Hanse Distribution – Superfood Multipurpose Vitamin Face Gel
Formulae Prescott – Tri-Balm
Fresh F21C Hong Kong Limited – Kombucha Facial Treatment Essence
Kenvue – Dr.Ci:Labo Aqua Collagen Gel Enrich-Lift-EX
On the Mark Consultancy Ltd. – Bon Voyage Discovery Box: 2024 EasyJet Exclusive
Scientific Cosmeceuticals SA – The Contour Pro Sculpting Set
Best Spirits Product (under €45) 2024
Anora Group Plc – Koskenkorva Climate Action Vodka
Anora Group Plc – Skagerrak Nordic Dry Gin
Anora Group Plc – Valhalla Herb Liqueur Shot
Bottega SpA – Limoncino
Casa Redondo – Amarguinha Creme
Casa Redondo – Per Se Aperitif
Choya Umeshu Co., Ltd – The Choya From The Barrel 2014
Diageo – Johnnie Walker Black Label
The House of Somrus – Somrus Rum Cream Liqueur
Best Spirits Product (over €45) 2024
Brown-Forman – Jack Daniel’s American Single Malt
Diageo – Johnnie Walker Blue Label
Diageo – Johnnie Walker Blue Label Ghost and Rare Port Dundas
Diageo – Johnnie Walker Blue Label Xordinaire
Douglas Laing & Co Ltd – Big Peat Year of the Dragon Edition
Mast Jägermeister SE – Teremana Anejo Tequila
Mast Jägermeister SE – Teremana Blanco Tequila
Mast Jägermeister SE – Teremana Reposado Tequila
Pernod Ricard Global Travel Retail – Redbreast Irish Whiskey Travel Retail Exclusive:
Redbreast Cuatro Barriles Edition
Rémy Cointreau – Rémy Martin Club Exception
Rémy Cointreau – The Botanist Hebridean Strength
Suntory Global Spirits – Aston Martin Bowmore 10YO
Suntory Global Spirits – Basil Hayden Red Wine Cask
Suntory Global Spirits – Maker’s Mark Cellar Aged
Suntory Global Spirits – Maker’s Mark Wood Finishing Series LTO London
Whyte & Mackay – Jura Islanders’ Expressions No.3
Whyte & Mackay – Tamnavulin Sauvignon Blanc Cask Edition
William Grant & Sons – Wildmoor Waking Forest 23 Years Old
Best Sustainable Product 2024
Sponsored by Moroccanoil
Bitmore Limited – Snoooza Carbon Neutral Travel Pillow made from Plastic Bottles
Dolphin Innovations GmbH – Click & Slide Vegan Bio Wine Bordeaux/Gold
Lagardère Travel Retail Singapore – Bamboo Fibre Coffee tumbler
PLAYin CHOC – PLAYin CHOC Endangered Animals ToyChoc Box
Puressentiel – Bite & Sting Repellent + Soothing Spray
Tagua By Soraya Cedeno represented by Travel Retail Bespoke: Florence Necklace
Villa Sandi S.p.a. – Asolo Docg Prosecco Brut Biodiversity
Best Travel Accessory Product 2024
_
Beter – On The Go
Beurer GmbH – IBR 65 Insect Bite Healer
Cabeau – Evolution Cushion
Cabeau – Evolution Kids
NHP Hanse Distribution – Vonmählen: Infinity
Shenzhen Hali-Power Industrial Co., Ltd. – MiLi MiLock
Storyteller – FlagMate
Travel Blue – Infinity Pillow
Travel Blue – Wireless Audio Adapter
WorldConnect AG – 16l Backpack
WorldConnect AG – Mini Pillow
Best Watches & Watch Accessory 2024
_
E. Gluck Corporation – Anne Klein Mother of Pearl Dial Ring Watch
E. Gluck Corporation – Anne Klein Turquoise Mother Of Pearl Gemstone Accented Bracelet Watch
NHP Hanse Distribution GmbH – Aviator F Series Gent’s Smart Technique Watch
NHP Hanse Distribution GmbH – ChocoMoon ‘Frida’ Kahlo Collection Ladies Watch
Time Products UK Limited – Sekonda Rainbow Taylor Watch
Best Wines Product 2024
_
Best Domaine Laroche – Laroche Chablis Les Chanoines 2023
Villa Sandi S.p.a. – Asolo DOCG Prosecco Extra Brut Il Nero Product 2024
Villa Sandi S.p.a. – Prosecco DOC Treviso Brut Il Fresco ‘Britto’
Best Charity Initiative 2024
Sponsored by Suntory Global Spirits
Azurous Inc., DBA Cabeau – Cabeau is now B Corp Certified!
Duty Free Americas – Duty Free Americas Golf Day 2024 Brings Together Global Travel Retail Community To Raise $1 Million
International Shoppes – International Shoppes Gives Back with Island Harvest Food Bank
Pernod Ricard Global Travel Retail – Pernod Ricard TR Americas X Avolta: Jameson Community Project
Best Diversity & Inclusion Initiative 2024
Sponsored by Pernod Ricard Global Travel Retail
Dubai Duty Free – Dubai Duty Free Employee Engagement Activities
Starboard Cruise Services – Starboard’s ‘Inclusion, Equity, Diversity (IED) for All’
Best Sustainable Initiative 2024
Sponsored by Anora
Bracenet GmbH – NHP – Bracenet – Save the Seas. Wear a Net
Coty International BV – The Ultimate Upcycling: Pioneering the use of Recycled Carbon Emissions in Fine Fragrances
Dubai Duty Free – The Dubai Duty Free Global Forest
Enviro-Point – Biotransformation Currency Wallets
Fazer Confectionery – Fazer Dumle, Geisha and Tutti Frutti Products are Palm Oil Free in 2024
Fazer Confectionery – Less Plastic in your Favourite Fazer Pralines
Lagardère Travel Retail Singapore – Journey Towards A Sustainable Future by Lagardère Travel Retail Singapore
Lagardère Travel Retail Switzerland – Lagardère Travel Retail Switzerland opens a Pop-up in Partnership with the UN
Pernod Ricard Global Travel Retail – Absolut Arlanda
Best Airport Retail Initiative 2024
Sponsored by Newmark
Campari Group Global Travel Retail – Campari x Berlinale Amplification: A Red Carpet Experience in Travel Retail
Cloetta Global Travel Retail – Attracting Travellers Back to the Shop Floor: Cloetta Global Travel Retail’s New Display Strategy
Dubai Duty Free – Dubai Duty Free 40th Anniversary Campaign
Duty Free Americas – The Macallan Shop in Shop x Duty Free Americas Panama
Ferrero Trading Lux S.A. – Light up your Christmas – Ferrero Rocher
Frankfurt Airport – Airport Shopping Your Way – Summer Campaign 2024
Frankfurt Airport – Airport Shopping Your Way: Spring Campaign 2024
Heathrow Airport – Heathrow Terminal 2’s Glenmorangie Boutique Opening
iCoupon – iCoupon: The Future of Personalised Promotions in Airport Retail
Kenvue – Augmented Reality (AR) ‘Scan-and-Pay’ Technology
Lagardère Travel Retail – Discover
Lagardère Travel Retail – United Arab Emirates – Fortnum & Mason and Veranda Cafe: A Premium Hybrid Experience
Lagardère Travel Retail – United Arab Emirates – Lego & Paper Cafe – An Immersive Hybrid Retail and F&B Experience
Lagardère Travel Retail – United Arab Emirates – Pangaia: Leading the way for a Sustainable Future in Travel Retail
Lagardère Travel Retail Singapore – Celebrate All Things Peranakan! by Lagardère Travel Retail Singapore
Ospree Duty Free by MTRPL – Sense of Place
Pernod Ricard Global Travel Retail – Jameson ‘Arrive Like a Local’ Campaign Makes Bold Return in 2024 with the Visa-powered Passport
Suntory Global Spirits – Amazing Aston Martin Bowmore Activation
Suntory Global Spirits – Celebrating 100 Years of the House of Suntory
Suntory Global Spirits – Roku Celebrates Cherry Blossom Season
Travel Retail Sales & Services LLC – New State of the Art Shop Opening Abu Dhabi Duty Free at Zayed International Airport
Walker’s Shortbread – Celebration the Year of Dragon with Shortbreads
Walker’s Shortbread – World’s First Shortbread Vending Machine
William Grant & Sons – Glenfiddich and The Balvenie Portfolio Shop-in-Shop: Luxury Shopping Experience at Incheon Airport
Best Airport Retail Initiative Pop-Ups 2024
_
Brown-Forman – Jack Daniel’s American Single Malt Launches with Exquisite Global Pop-Up Experiences
Campari Group Global Travel Retail – Appleton Estate Montego Bay Boutique by Campari Group Global Travel Retail
Campari Group Global Travel Retail – First-ever Aperol Experiential Pop-up Store in GTR by Campari Group Global Travel Retail
Ospree Duty Free by MTRPL – Floor Disruptor
Pernod Ricard Global Travel Retail – Royal Salute 21 Year Old Miami Polo Edition Launch & Global Campaign
Pernod Ricard Global Travel Retail – Royal Salute Pop-up boutique at Dubai Airport
Walker’s Shortbread Limited – Walker’s Shortbread Festive Pop-up in Heathrow T5
William Grant & Sons – Hendrick’s Gin Perfumery, The World’s First Gin Perfumery Pop-up
William Grant & Sons – The Balvenie 60 Years Old: Redefining Luxury
Best Cruise Retail Initiative 2024
Sponsored by Suntory Global Spirits
Anora Group Plc – Koskenkorva Shop-in-Shop Experience
Starboard – Starboard’s ‘Beauty for All’
