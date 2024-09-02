Fashion jewellery brand Nadri returning to TFWA World Exhibition in Cannes

The fashion jewellery brand Nadri is set to reveal its latest collections at the upcoming TFWA World Exhibition & Conference, to be held in Cannes this year.

Following its debut in the travel retail market last year, Nadri is introducing a new collection, which features cubic zirconia jewellery which the brand is primarily known for.

Stephanie Miano, Vice President of Sales for Nadri, said: “We are thrilled to be returning to TFWA World Exhibition for the second time. Nadri has been a trusted name in the jewellery industry for over 40 years, known for top quality jewellery with high-wattage sparkle which we aim to share with exhibition visitors.”

Key collections Nadri is set to feature at the upcoming Cannes event include: Starlet; Dazzle; Halle; Farrah; Blue Lagoon; Northern Lights; Palm Springs; Cabarete and Perfect Tennis.

These collections focus on current fashion trends, namely bold colours and meticulous design which emulates fine jewellery.

Marketing itself as aa fully vertical brand, Nadri’s jewellery making process is controlled from start to finish; from the initial design concept to production in the Nadri-owned factory.

Nadri noted none of its operations are outsourced; sales, marketing, logistics and shipping are all managed internally to ensure high efficiency within the company operations.

“Every piece of Nadri jewellery is held to the highest quality standard, ensuring that the wearer will enjoy it for years to come. Our CZ pieces are often mistaken for real diamonds due to the incredible sparkle of the stones,” Miano said, adding: “We are definitely not a clunky, outdated fashion brand. We offer refined and high quality pieces of jewellery that can dazzle in any market.”

Nadri is currently distributed in all major US department stores, but is looking to expand its network.

“We see a white space in travel retail for high-quality fashion jewellery that sparkles from day to night. Nadri is the perfect option for those looking to dress up their look but don’t want to spend or travel with tens of thousands of dollars’ worth of jewellery,” continued Miano.

However, its factory ownership allows them to manufacture across all materials, including sterling silver and precious metals and stones.

“We look forward to introducing Nadri to consumers who appreciate luxury and craftsmanship,” Miano added. “We see Nadri as a perfect fit for both duty-free/airport shops and as a standout offering on luxury cruise lines.”

According to Miano, Nadri is enjoying an upward trajectory: “Our current business in US high end department stores holds very steady sales trends and increases to last year.

With our dedication to product and quality, we have been organically expanding our wholesale business. Our direct-to-consumer channel is seeing exciting growth with a large focus on eCommerce strategies to drive sales. Our hope is to strengthen the brand’s success with a focus on global expansion into new territories and, of course, travel retail.

Nadri was founded in 1984 by engineer Young Tae Choi, with the brand noting the brand’s products are manufactured with the same craftsmanship and detailing that is used in making fine diamond jewellery.

