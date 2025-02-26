Guerlain launches new Terracotta Le Teint Glow foundation

Guerlain is adding to its Terracotta franchise with a new foundation featuring a formulation that harnesses the trend for glowy skin.

Terracotta Le Teint Glow is a liquid foundation, formulated with 95% naturally-derived ingredients that is described as long wearing for a fresher, more luminous looking complexion.

It is infused with active skincare water and argan oil with tests showing it has a no-transfer hold.

This new innovation has been born in the Guerlain laboratories, with its hydrating active skincare water, enriched with natural neroli water, teamed with light-reflecting mother-of-pearls for a brightening effect and natural-looking glow.

Guerlain has conducted a series of tests to demonstrate its immediate and longer lasting effects. For instance, a clinical test carried out on 25 women shows that, upon application, skin is 62% smoother, and stays radiant and plumped for 24 hours.

In terms of it’s longer lasting effects, among the benefits described is that, in just one week, bare skin is more luminous, according to a self-assessment by 42 women.

Terracotta Le Teint Glow’s comes in 30 shades, identical to Terracotta Le Teint, and is made up of 16 intensities and three undertones (neutral, cool, warm).

Its non-comedogenic formula is suitable for normal, dry, combination, oily and sensitive skin.

It comes in a clear glass recyclable bottle containing 25% recycled glass featuring a translucent brown cap with the brand’s signature double G and a golden ring under the engraved Guerlain logo.

The original Terracotta Le Teint line launched in 2023.

