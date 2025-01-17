Guerlain launches natural origin La Petite Robe Noire Eau de Toilette

By Faye Bartle |

Guerlain launches La Petite Robe Noire Eau de Toilette

La Petite Robe Noire Eau de Toilette is said to highlight Guerlain’s commitment to sustainability.

French beauty house Guerlain is launching the new La Petite Robe Noire Eau de Toilette (EDT), featuring a high concentration of natural original ingredients.  

The rose has long been associated with Guerlain, however, this new rendition is said to highlight the company’s commitment to sustainability due to it being born from its responsible agriculture operation in partnership with Le Mas des Sources in Grasse.

The Centifolia rose is grown on the terroir between the sea and the mountains, which are surrounded beehives on the edge of the Mas des Sources flower and herb fields.

Known as the ‘May rose’ and specific to the Grasse region, the Centifolia rose is described as having a’round, honeyed, rare and precious scent’ and is typically saved for only the most ‘exceptional’ fragrances.

For La Petite Robe Noire, it is the star of a trio of roses, in addition to the essence and absolute of Damascena rose.

Guerlain launches La Petite Robe Noire Eau de Toilette

The bottle contains 15% recycled glass and the “inverted heart” cap is made from at least 70% bio-sourced material.

As well as containing 90% ingredients of natural origin*, the scent has French beetroot alcohol, also derived from sustainable agriculture.

The EDT opens with the Centifolia rose absolute and citrus zest, with a cherry accord heart enriched with apple and blackcurrant notes and base notes of white amber and white musk.

The bottle contains 15% recycled glass and the “inverted heart” cap is made from at least 70% bio-sourced material. Furthermore, the paper used for the packaging comes from sustainably managed forests.

Guerlain launches La Petite Robe Noire Eau de Toilette

 The campaign, created by  Kuntzel + Deygas, showcases the flower fields of Grasse.

Its credentials are displayed via pictograms on the packaging and the scent is available in 30ml, 50ml and 100ml formats.

*In accordance with ISO 16128, calculation including water.

