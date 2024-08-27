Early bird tickets to the Travel Retail Awards are only available until Thursday (29 August) – don’t miss out on saving up to 30% off tickets to the duty free and travel retail (DF&TR) industry’s only consumer-voted awards.

The ceremony for the Global Travel Retail Awards 2024 is taking place on Tuesday 1 October, from 18:45-23:30, at Hôtel Martinez in Cannes to coincide with the Tax Free World Association (TFWA) Exhibition & Conference.

Be sure to secure your seat in the room for the big reveal of those who have attained Highly Recommended and Winner status and to take advantage of the excellent publicity and networking opportunities that the event affords.

Thanks to our limited time early bird rate, you can save up to 30% on the standard ticket pricing until 23:55 (UK GMT) on Thursday 29 August.

The price of an early bird single ticket is £253 GBP (ex-VAT) with a table of 10 available to book at £2,310 GBP (per table ex-VAT) until 23:55 (UK GMT) on Thursday 29 August.

Thereafter, standard rates will apply: Single tickets will be available at £363 GBP (ex-VAT) and tables of 10 priced at £3,190 GBP (per table ex-VAT).

Attendees will be treated to a drinks reception sponsored by Tito’s Vodka and Suntory Global Spirits, a sumptuous three-course meal, bar service, and coffee served with delectable chocolate samples courtesy of sponsor KEX Confectionery.

This is in addition to a fun photo booth sponsored by Newmark, entertainment from a live band at the exclusive after-party, and a delegate bag brimming with great gifts.

Wining the consumer vote

Being recognised in the Travel Retail Awards is a tremendous achievement.

Entries are reviewed by 5,000 international travelling shoppers sourced from m1nd-set’s unique database, as well as a panel of influencer judges. The panel has the added benefit of being able to experience the products first-hand during a three-day qualitative judging session in London.

All those recognised are encouraged to utilise the coveted ‘Voted by Shoppers’ stamp of approval on the packaging and at the point of sale, as well as in their marketing, communications.

Those who have earned accolades in previous years champion the positive impact on their business, from gaining requests for new listings immediately after receiving an award to highlighting the power of effective partnerships.

READ MORE: Awards make an impact: “We received requests for new listings immediately”

The coveted ‘Voted by Shoppers’ stamp of approval packs a punch on the shop floor, with m1nd-set research showing that 22% of consumers are more likely to purchase a product displaying the ‘Voted by Shoppers’ finalist logo.

Furthermore, 31% of consumers more likely to purchase a product displaying the ‘Voted by Shoppers’ Winner logo.

Another USP is that all entrants receive valuable feedback from our panel of influencer judges.

We are looking forward to welcoming you to the ceremony and good luck to all the finalists!

READ MORE: Global Travel Retail Awards Finalists celebrate being ‘Voted by Shoppers’

READ MORE: REVEALED: Travel Retail Awards 2024 finalists

READ MORE: Travel Retail Awards: Behind the scenes at the influencer judging weekend

To find out more, visit www.travelretailawards.com.

Thank you to our event partners