Nick Mogford appointed VP, Director GTR at Brown-Forman Corporation

By Faye Bartle |

Nick Mogford

Nick Mogford.

Nick Mogford has been appointed VP, Director GTR at Brown-Forman Corporation, effective 1 August 2024.

Based in London, Mogford joined Brown-Forman in 2012 and has served in a variety of leadership roles across Brown-Forman’s GTR business before taking over the role of Vice President, International Key Account Director, in 2020.

In this position, he played a ‘pivotal role in leading and coordinating Brown-Forman’s efforts with key international accounts across Europe and beyond’, says the company.

“We are delighted to welcome Nick back to our Global Travel Retail business,” said Michael Masick, EVP, President, Emerging International, Brown-Forman.

“His long-term experience in this important channel and extensive business acumen position him well to further elevate our GTR growth journey.”

David Rodiek, who served as VP, Managing Director GTR, for more than two years, will pursue new opportunities outside of Brown-Forman after almost 19 years with the company.

READ MORE: Brown-Forman GTR and Shilla launch first Jack Daniels pop-up in Seoul

READ MORE: REVEALED: Travel Retail Awards 2024 finalists

READ MORE: Brown-Forman introduces Benriach 1966 Cask Aged 50 Years at Singapore

Most popular

rss
image description image description
Sustainability

TR Sustainability Week to return in December

TR Sustainability Week – the DF&TR industry’s first and only virtual event dedicated...

image description image description
International

OUT NOW: TRBusiness Aug/Sep 2024 e-zine

The TRBusiness August/September e-zine is now live and ready to view – click here or scroll...

image description image description
International

REVEALED: Travel Retail Awards 2024 finalists

TRBusiness is pleased to reveal today (1 August) the finalists of the 2024 Global Travel Retail...

image description

In the Magazine

TRBusiness Magazine is free to access. Read the latest issue now.

E-mail this link to a friend

In case you missed it...

left
image description
Travel Blue launches new Gen Z backpack collection at Istanbul Airport Europe
image description
DFS Group announces global launch of its annual beauty showcase International
image description
Dubai Duty Free Shergar Cup to welcome racegoers back to Ascot Europe
image description
Asia Pacific Travel Retail Association announces return of India Conference Asia & Pacific
image description
Sorbet Island expands into travel retail with several major retailers International
image description
Lagardère Travel Retail UK & Ireland announces new leadership team Europe
image description
Stansted Airport rolls out retail deals and promotions as travellers jet off Asia & Pacific
image description
Shilla crowns six beauty brands in ‘flagship’ shop area at Incheon T2 Asia & Pacific
image description
Gareth Warwick takes up new role as Commercial Director at KAIA in Jeddah Middle East
image description
Shinsegae DF announces latest art collaboration at its Myeong-dong store Asia & Pacific
right