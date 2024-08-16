Nick Mogford has been appointed VP, Director GTR at Brown-Forman Corporation, effective 1 August 2024.

Based in London, Mogford joined Brown-Forman in 2012 and has served in a variety of leadership roles across Brown-Forman’s GTR business before taking over the role of Vice President, International Key Account Director, in 2020.

In this position, he played a ‘pivotal role in leading and coordinating Brown-Forman’s efforts with key international accounts across Europe and beyond’, says the company.

“We are delighted to welcome Nick back to our Global Travel Retail business,” said Michael Masick, EVP, President, Emerging International, Brown-Forman.

“His long-term experience in this important channel and extensive business acumen position him well to further elevate our GTR growth journey.”

David Rodiek, who served as VP, Managing Director GTR, for more than two years, will pursue new opportunities outside of Brown-Forman after almost 19 years with the company.

