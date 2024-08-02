Laboratoire Nuxe TREX range gets refreshed pack design and materials

Laboratoire Nuxe’s travel retail exclusive range now boasts revitalised packaging and enhanced sustainability properties.

Four travel retail exclusive (TREX) pouches benefit from more sustainable pack materials made of linen (26%), while 74% of the plastic elements are made from 100% recycled plastic.

The original transparent plastic window on the front of the packs have been replaced with linen to create a ‘mosquito net’ effect that still permits consumers to view the products inside the pouch.

A product description leaflet made from recycled paper replaces the back-of-pack cardboard that previously displayed the information.

Aside the new outer packaging design and materials, a trio of products in the original ‘My Anti-Aging Program’ TREX set have been replaced with new Nuxuriance Ultra Range products: Global Anti-Aging Day Cream 50ml, Global Anti-Aging Night Cream 50ml, and Targeted Eye & Lip Contour Cream 15ml.

Additionally, Nuxe has introduced two 30ml bottles of Nuxe Super Serum (10), which is designed to target the signs of aging skin.

Caroline Goix, Nuxe Global Travel Retail Manager, said: “Our travel retail exclusives have played a significant role in attracting travellers to our range of products and this update keeps pace with our latest new formulations and product so travellers can now access our very latest anti-aging skincare formulation, our Nuxuriance Ultra Range, in an exclusive three-product pack as well as a duo of Super Serum (10).

“Nuxe focuses on targeting customers along their journey in the duty free stores where we want to be as visible as possible, so we also aim for secondary exposures in specific areas. We are for example very strong in Beauty To Go where we continue to expand our range availability. In 2024 we launched the Mini Shampoo 50ml and the Mini Sun Spray which is sold exclusively at Lagardère stores.

“We are also present in Value Offers with our non-travel retail exclusives, such as Jumbo Very Rose Shower Gel 700ml and Body Milk 400ml in Very Rose, or Rêve de Thé which are available in extra-large size products at an affordable price.”

