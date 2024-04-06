Nuxe launches six new anti-aging products into global travel retail

By Luke Barras-hill |

Laboratoire Nuxe has introduced Nuxuriance Ultra Alfa [3R], a collection of six new products with a new green technology designed to tackle the signs of aging skin.

Available in travel retail channels, the products include: The Global Anti-Aging Cream Face Cream 50ml jar; The Global Anti-Aging Cream Face Cream SPF 30 50ml jar; The Global Anti-Aging Rich Cream 50ml jar; The Global Anti-Aging Night Cream 50ml jar; The Targeted Eye and Lip Contour Cream 15ml tube; and The Dark Spot Correcting Serum Bottle 30m bottle.

The launch follows the success of its other anti-aging products, Merveillance Lift and Super Serum [10].

Nuxuriance Ultra Alfa [3R] has a formula said to contain “an ultra-powerful, natural-origin technology exclusive to Nuxe”.

The formula has been created using three patented elements and combines three natural-origin ingredients: alfafa seed extract, hyaluronic Acid, and Heromocallis fulva, an extract from Orange day-lily.

‘Championing eco-design’

The company says the challenge was to create an effective anti-aging formula more effective than retinol (in vitro test) without using any synthetic ingredients, consistent with its commitment to only creating sustainable products of natural origin.

The global anti-ageing solution is targeted at three areas to address the main signs of aging: wrinkles, sagging, lack of firmness and lack of radiance.

It is dermatologically tested, proven in-vitro tests to be more effective than retinol and has no contra-indications making it safe for all skin types, according to the beauty company.

Nuxuriance Ultra’s Alfa [3R] has a formula said to contain “an ultra-powerful, natural-origin technology exclusive to Nuxe”.

Results from consumers tests from the first application reveal skin that is instantly plumper for 81% of users and toned for 85%*.

After one month of usage, wrinkles appear smoothed for 76% of users and skin appears tighter for 90% and firmer for 96%**.

Formulated in France, Nuxuriance Ultra uses minimum cardboard and plastic in its packaging, while being vegan compliant and uses minimum 95%*** natural original ingredients.

Caroline Goix, Global Sales & Marketing Manager, Nuxe Travel Retail.

Nuxe says it is able to certify the authenticity, safety and quality of its ingredients through the DNA traceability and authenticity verification agency DNA Gensee.

In this way, the beauty firm says it “has created a potent anti-aging formula which successfully combats the signs of aging, whilst remaining true to our principles to only create natural, sensory formulas, which offer a unique beauty experience loved by women”.

Caroline Goix, Global Sales & Marketing Manager, Nuxe Travel Retail, said: “Nuxe is committed to accelerating our conquest of the growing skincare anti-aging category with product formulations that can genuinely revolutionise their effectiveness in correcting facial wrinkles, sagging, lack of firmness and lack of radiance.

“With Nuxuriance Utra’s Alfa [3R] formulation, which is revolutionising the anti-aging market, our users can enjoy these results after just a few weeks of application.”

* Usage test – 21 volunteers. Satisfaction % immediately after application.

** Usage test – 21 volunteers. Satisfaction % after 28 days

*** Except for the Nuxuriance Ultra Alfa [3R] SPF 30 Anti-aging Cream.

READ MORE: Nuxe hails successful 2023 driven by NPD and sustainability credentials

 

 

Most popular

rss
image description image description
Asia & Pacific

Asia Pacific Travel Retail Awards: The Winners

TRBusiness and m1nd-set can today (13 March) reveal the winners of the 2024 Travel Retail...

image description image description
The Americas

Details emerge of JFK T1 commercial programme and duty free tender

Qualified travel retail operators are being invited to participate in a request for proposals...

image description image description
Europe

Avolta wins nine-year contract for 26 stores at Istanbul’s Sabiha Gökçen

Avolta is growing its presence in Türkiye by securing a nine-year contract for 26 food &...

image description

In the Magazine

TRBusiness Magazine is free to access. Read the latest issue now.

E-mail this link to a friend

In case you missed it...

left
image description
On the shop floor with LLA, Lagardère and Lego Europe
image description
Guerlain launches first Oceania travel retail Parfumerie D’art pop-up at SYD Asia & Pacific
image description
Ricola attains B Corp status following comprehensive target setting Europe
image description
WHSmith steps foot into Calgary with three stores selling electronics and gifts The Americas
image description
Daisy Wild Marc Jacobs EDP takes prime position at major global airports International
image description
DFDS invests over seven million pounds in its Newhaven ship upgrades Europe
image description
Toy World Distributor enters Abu Dhabi with Kreol Travel Retail and Lagardère Middle East
image description
Heinemann Asia Pacific makes breakthrough in New Zealand at AKL Asia & Pacific
image description
Bulgari unveils worldwide travel retail flagship at CDF Sanya’s Block C Asia & Pacific
image description
L'Oréal Travel Retail Americas' Julia Seve joins IAADFS Board of Directors The Americas
right