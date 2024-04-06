Laboratoire Nuxe has introduced Nuxuriance Ultra Alfa [3R], a collection of six new products with a new green technology designed to tackle the signs of aging skin.

Available in travel retail channels, the products include: The Global Anti-Aging Cream Face Cream 50ml jar; The Global Anti-Aging Cream Face Cream SPF 30 50ml jar; The Global Anti-Aging Rich Cream 50ml jar; The Global Anti-Aging Night Cream 50ml jar; The Targeted Eye and Lip Contour Cream 15ml tube; and The Dark Spot Correcting Serum Bottle 30m bottle.

The launch follows the success of its other anti-aging products, Merveillance Lift and Super Serum [10].

Nuxuriance Ultra Alfa [3R] has a formula said to contain “an ultra-powerful, natural-origin technology exclusive to Nuxe”.

The formula has been created using three patented elements and combines three natural-origin ingredients: alfafa seed extract, hyaluronic Acid, and Heromocallis fulva, an extract from Orange day-lily.

‘Championing eco-design’

The company says the challenge was to create an effective anti-aging formula more effective than retinol (in vitro test) without using any synthetic ingredients, consistent with its commitment to only creating sustainable products of natural origin.

The global anti-ageing solution is targeted at three areas to address the main signs of aging: wrinkles, sagging, lack of firmness and lack of radiance.

It is dermatologically tested, proven in-vitro tests to be more effective than retinol and has no contra-indications making it safe for all skin types, according to the beauty company.

Results from consumers tests from the first application reveal skin that is instantly plumper for 81% of users and toned for 85%*.

After one month of usage, wrinkles appear smoothed for 76% of users and skin appears tighter for 90% and firmer for 96%**.

Formulated in France, Nuxuriance Ultra uses minimum cardboard and plastic in its packaging, while being vegan compliant and uses minimum 95%*** natural original ingredients.

Nuxe says it is able to certify the authenticity, safety and quality of its ingredients through the DNA traceability and authenticity verification agency DNA Gensee.

In this way, the beauty firm says it “has created a potent anti-aging formula which successfully combats the signs of aging, whilst remaining true to our principles to only create natural, sensory formulas, which offer a unique beauty experience loved by women”.

Caroline Goix, Global Sales & Marketing Manager, Nuxe Travel Retail, said: “Nuxe is committed to accelerating our conquest of the growing skincare anti-aging category with product formulations that can genuinely revolutionise their effectiveness in correcting facial wrinkles, sagging, lack of firmness and lack of radiance.

“With Nuxuriance Utra’s Alfa [3R] formulation, which is revolutionising the anti-aging market, our users can enjoy these results after just a few weeks of application.”

* Usage test – 21 volunteers. Satisfaction % immediately after application.

** Usage test – 21 volunteers. Satisfaction % after 28 days

*** Except for the Nuxuriance Ultra Alfa [3R] SPF 30 Anti-aging Cream.

READ MORE: Nuxe hails successful 2023 driven by NPD and sustainability credentials