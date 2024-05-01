Laboratoire Nuxe has introduced its debut hair care collection, Hair Prodigieux, into the travel retail channel.

The four-product range harnesses the power of fermented pink camellia oil, renowned for its reparative, nourishing properties.

Suitable for all hair types, the Hair Prodigieux range features a Pre-Shampoo Nourishing Mask, High Shine Shampoo, High Shine Conditioner and Intense Nourishing Leave-In Cream.

All four products are fragranced with the same scent as the brand’s hero Huile Prodigieuse product, for enhanced sensoriality. The range is also vegan-compliant, silicone-free, and formulated according to Laboratoire Nuxe’s clean charter.

The four-step routine begins with the 125ml Pre-Shampoo Nourishing Mask. This is applied to dry hair, and left on for 10-30 minutes. It features 98% ingredients of natural origin.

Next comes the High Shine Shampoo, available in two formats: a 200ml tube and a 400ml pump bottle. It is said to gently remove impurities thanks to its sulphate-free botanical cleansing base that features four natural-origin surfactants, to leave hair soft, silky and shiny.

The 200ml High Shine Conditioner combines fermented pink camellia oil with panthenol (provitamin B5), to encourage repair. The final step is the 100ml Intense Nourishing Leave-In Cream, which pairs fermented pink camellia oil with quinoa extract. This product smooths, strengthens and enhances shine, while helping to protect from styling-induced heat damage.

Nuxe Head of Travel Retail Caroline Goix commented: “Your hair is an important part of your look, a powerful and beautiful asset that expresses your personality. As a symbol of confidence, your hair demands absolute effectiveness.

“Our Hair Prodigieux four-step routine is our response to that demand for absolute effectiveness. A pioneer in ‘French pharmacy’ beauty, Nuxe’s approach is underpinned by R&D in natural cosmetology and botanical oils. The products are developed using powerful natural ingredients, according to a strict formulation charter and are tested under dermatological supervision.”

She continued: “All this skill and experience, and our commitment to natural cosmetology, have been used to develop the unique formulations created for our four new hair care products.”

