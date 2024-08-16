On The Mark Consultancy announces rebrand to On The Mark Beauty

By Faye Bartle |

On the Mark Beauty

Beauty distributor On The Mark Consultancy has rebranded to On The Mark Beauty, as the company celebrates its 10th anniversary.

On the Mark works with premium beauty brands and travel retailers around the world, with a focus on offering an innovative and on-demand product portfolio.

“We like to say that we ‘stay in our lane’. There are many distributors in travel retail who cover a multitude of categories from electronics and jewellery to beach accessories and fragrance,” said the company’s Founder, Mark Brewer.

“At On the Mark, we make it our strategic direction not to do this. Beauty is our business, we focus on our core strength, we know beauty and we do not work with imitator brands.

“From doing that, we have built up a successful business over the last 10 years.”

Since it was established in 2014, On The Mark has worked with an array of established, award-winning beauty brands, as well as dynamic, independent newcomers including the likes of Egyptian Magic, Tan-Luxe, ByTerry and more. Its customers include EasyJet, Jet2.com and TUI.

On The Mark works closely with brands to ensure their product offering aligns with consumer needs, often collaborating to create travel exclusive products, such as the Morphe Runway Ready Palette and SlickHair Perfect Partners set.

Additionally, the company has established its own travel retail beauty box, the Bon Voyage Discovery Box, featuring a selection of travel essentials from its portfolio of brands, with combinations that are exclusive to different airlines.

The company’s first launch, 10 years ago, was Egyptian Magic, which remains its bestselling product to this day, with sales of over two million units in the channel to date.

On The Mark has clocked up seven Finalist accolades in the 2024 Global Travel Retail Awards.

READ MORE: REVEALED: Travel Retail Awards 2024 finalists

READ MORE: Australian brand Slickhair enters travel retail with listing on Jet2.com flights

READ MORE: On the Mark Consultancy introduces new Bon Voyage Discovery Box

