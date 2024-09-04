Sekonda launches new fashion and dress watch styles ahead of TFWA

Time Products (UK) is set to launch new fashion and dress watches, as part of a focus on its best-selling styles for its leading Sekonda watch brand in GTR, ahead of this year’s TFWA Cannes.

The brand noted 2025 will see a focus on newness for its travel retail customers, with a focus on expanded ladies, men’s, smart and gift set collections, as well the brand’s established key products and travel best-sellers across its airport, airline, ferry and cruise businesses.

New designs have been added to several key Sekonda collections.

Sekonda’s Ladies collections feature new designs from the likes of its Monica, Margot and Taylor watches, and newcomers Gatsby and Montreal.

Domestic success for the Monica is also showing in travel with new metal colours, stone set bezels and bracelets and case size options; the Rainbow Taylor has seen extended colourways and new chromatic styles arrive with Montreal’s modern look.

“Sekonda is well known for its affordable and stylish designs in the fashion watch segment. Our international travel retail division is growing and our customers have responded well to the brand’s expanded ranges, gift set options and Smart collection. We continue to work closely with our partners across airports, airlines, ferries and cruise where we see good demand for exclusive offerings,” said Myalee Sofied, Head of International for Time Products (UK).

Time Products (UK) added the Sekonda Ladies gift sets continue to be a source of success for the business, offering something exclusive to partners with the ability to mix component parts up.

Sekonda Men’s collections include that of the classic Armstrong Moon Phase: Taylor has multiple face and case colour options; newcomer Titan is a water-resistant watch with 24 hour read out and day/date sub dials and a silicone strap; and Archer is a luxe chronograph with with either leather straps or metal link bracelet style.

