The Sexton Irish Whiskey launches GTR exclusive 11-Year-Old

The Sexton 11 Year Old Single Malt has debuted as a Global Travel Retail exclusive, crafted from 100% Irish malted barley and triple distilled in copper pot stills on Ireland’s North coast.

Aged for a minimum of 11 years in Oloroso sherry-soaked French oak barrels, this expression unveils layers of dried fruits and indulgent dark chocolate, balanced with notes of toasted oak and nuts for an unparalleled depth of flavour.

The Sexton 11 Year Old is the creation of Master Blender Alex Thomas, who is celebrated globally for her dedication to pushing the creative boundaries of the Irish whiskey category.

Thomas, who earned her Master Blender qualification in 2012, said of the latest expression: “With The Sexton we continue to push boundaries and defy the conventional norms expected of a single malt.

We are instead guided by experimentation and intuition, which has led to the creation of The Sexton 11 Year Old Single Malt. With this release I wanted to create something extra special for global travel retail, capturing the essence of The Sexton Original while enhancing the impact and flavour from the sherry-soaked barrels.”

“The liquid in this release was one of the first batches of stock I laid down over 11 years ago in the early days of my tenure as Master Blender. I knew there was something special about this liquid and felt it would be best left resting for another few years to develop a stunningly unique flavour profile. This new 11 year old expression achieves a perfect balance of dried fruits, dark chocolate, nuts, subtle oak notes and a signature finish of rich fruit cake, offering a depth of flavour unlike any other. It is truly something to savour”.

Roy Summers, Head of Global Travel Retail, Proximo, added: “The Sexton 11 Year Old Single Malt offers a modern, approachable take on Irish single malt, designed to captivate both seasoned whiskey enthusiasts and those new to exploring the category- a very exciting offering to present exclusively to our travel retail consumers

Building on the success of The Sexton Original Single Malt—which earned a double gold at the 2023 San Francisco World Spirits Competition in the Irish Single Malt category—this new 11 year old expression represents an exciting evolution of the brand”.

