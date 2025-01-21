WHSmith collaborates with SMG to create its Retail Media Network

WHSmith North America (WHSNA), and global commerce media experts SMG, have partnered to create the first travel-focused, in-store Retail Media Network (RMN) in North America, designed to connect brands and consumers across 347+ locations in North America.

WHSmith North America Media Network (WHS Media) will provide advertisers with opportunities to connect with high-intent consumers across WHSmith’s 347+ and growing locations across the US and Canada, including stores at airports, rail stations and resorts across the continent.

With in-store retail media spend predicted to hit $1.06 billion in 2028, WHS Media combines in-store and off-site campaigns with, data-driven insights, allowing advertisers to engage with a consumer audience comprising approximately 3 million business and leisure travellers daily across North American airports.

WHSmith North America said its RMN will promote make impulse purchases and presents a significant incremental awareness and sales opportunity for brands, with the insights gained from campaigns allowing WHS Media’s team to optimise strategies using sales data, and other metrics such as impressions and click-through rates.

Toby Keir, CEO at WHSmith North America, said: “The launch of WHSmith North America Media Network represents an exciting new chapter for WHSmith North America on our ongoing journey to create more exciting and engaging retail experiences for consumers in travel.

We’ve been hard at work for the past year with the team at SMG to build this entirely unique retail media offering tailored to the needs of our supplier brands, and we are thrilled to bring it to market in partnership with them. With significant store growth in the pipeline, opportunities for brands will only expand.”

Spanning more than 347 retail locations, including Marshall Retail Group and InMotion stores, WHS Media can activate campaigns across a variety of touchpoint, and aims at helping brands connect with audiences during peak times, such as holidays, sports events, and professional conferences.

Sam Knights, CEO at SMG, said: “With WHSmith North America Media Network, we’re creating a powerful connection between brands and travellers across prime locations that hasn’t been possible with existing RMNs on the market.

“This network combines robust targeting capabilities with experiential marketing, creating memorable brand interactions that extend beyond the shopping journey. As the experts behind the largest Retail Media Networks in the UK, we’re thrilled to launch this unique offering in the US with the brilliant team at WHSmith North America, who are as passionate as we are about revolutionising retail.”

