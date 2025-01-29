Heinemann awarded duty free concession at Keflavik Airport

Isavia, the operator of Keflavik International Airport, has awarded the concession contract to Gebr. Heinemann, which will take over the concession for operating the duty free stores in spring 2025.

Three other companies also submitted bids for the duty free store concession and facilities, and Heinemann’s offer was chosen based on predetermined selection criteria.

Nico Reifkogel, Director Business Development Sales at Gebr. Heinemann, commented: “The tendering process carried out by the airport operator was extremely professional and transparent, which enabled us to develop a tailor-made offer.

An important part of our offer was also to show that there is a high cultural fit. We are very pleased that we were able to convince Isavia with our concept.”

During the tender process, Isavia said emphasis was placed on ensuring that passengers at Keflavik Airport feel they are in Iceland when passing through the duty free stores at KEF, evident in the design of the shops and the range of products on sale.

Jens Wolf, Sales Director Nordics at Gebr. Heinemann, added: “We are very happy about being awarded and are looking forward to providing travelers from and to Iceland with a great modern duty-free offer. A strong regional Icelandic sense was a key requirement which will play a key role in the future shopping experience, among others with a comprehensive assortment of products from local brands.”

“This will be complemented by a great selection of international brands across all product categories. We always aim to serve the needs of all travelers, those who are looking for a great special offer as well as those who are looking for something special. For now our focus is on collaborating closely with all stakeholders involved to realise our plans,” continued Wolf.

Guðmundur Daði Rúnarsson, Chief Commercial and Airport Development Officer (CCDO) at KEF, also provided a statement: “I look forward to our collaboration. This is a strong company with extensive and excellent experience in operating duty-free stores worldwide. We are confident that Heinemann will greet travelers with warmth, a diverse selection of products, and robust service.”

Rúnarsson noted the goal of the tender for the concession and facilities was to partner with a company experienced in running duty free operations.

Rúnarsson said: “This process was designed to ensure benefits beyond the current setup. This change will bring advantages for passengers, the airport, and the community. We are significantly increasing the airport’s revenue.

This will allow us to further develop Keflavik Airport and create more opportunities to add flight connections. ACI Europe has pointed out that a 10% increase in direct flight connections boosts economic growth by 0.5% in the respective country. That is a benefit for Icelanders.”

