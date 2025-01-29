Heinemann awarded duty free concession at Keflavik Airport

By Benedict Evans |

The concession win comes as Keflavik International Airport looks to add flight connections in the coming year.

Isavia, the operator of Keflavik International Airport, has awarded the concession contract to Gebr. Heinemann, which will take over the concession for operating the duty free stores in spring 2025.

Three other companies also submitted bids for the duty free store concession and facilities, and  Heinemann’s offer was chosen based on predetermined selection criteria.

Nico Reifkogel, Director Business Development Sales at Gebr. Heinemann, commented: “The tendering process carried out by the airport operator was extremely professional and transparent, which enabled us to develop a tailor-made offer.

An important part of our offer was also to show that there is a high cultural fit. We are very pleased that we were able to convince Isavia with our concept.”

During the tender process, Isavia said emphasis was placed on ensuring that passengers at Keflavik Airport feel they are in Iceland when passing through the duty free stores at KEF, evident in the design of the shops and the range of products on sale.

Jens Wolf, Sales Director Nordics at Gebr. Heinemann, added: “We are very happy about being awarded and are looking forward to providing travelers from and to Iceland with a great modern duty-free offer. A strong regional Icelandic sense was a key requirement which will play a key role in the future shopping experience, among others with a comprehensive assortment of products from local brands.”

30 percent of the assortment – comprising a departure shop (1,700sq m), an arrival shop (2,280sq m) and a gate shop – will consist of Icelandic products.

“This will be complemented by a great selection of international brands across all product categories. We always aim to serve the needs of all travelers, those who are looking for a great special offer as well as those who are looking for something special. For now our focus is on collaborating closely with all stakeholders involved to realise our plans,” continued Wolf.

Guðmundur Daði Rúnarsson, Chief Commercial and Airport Development Officer (CCDO) at KEF, also provided a statement: “I look forward to our collaboration. This is a strong company with extensive and excellent experience in operating duty-free stores worldwide. We are confident that Heinemann will greet travelers with warmth, a diverse selection of products, and robust service.”

Rúnarsson noted the goal of the tender for the concession and facilities was to partner with a company experienced in running duty free operations.

Rúnarsson said: “This process was designed to ensure benefits beyond the current setup. This change will bring advantages for passengers, the airport, and the community. We are significantly increasing the airport’s revenue.

This will allow us to further develop Keflavik Airport and create more opportunities to add flight connections. ACI Europe has pointed out that a 10% increase in direct flight connections boosts economic growth by 0.5% in the respective country. That is a benefit for Icelanders.”

READ MORE: Heinemann receives ‘Golden Watch’ honour for contribution to confectionery

READ MORE: Gebr. Heinemann and eurotrade strengthen long-standing partnership

READ MORE: Umdasch hails shopfit of Heinemann’s expanded duty free store Vienna Airport

Most popular

rss
image description image description
Europe

Walker’s Shortbread unveils Lunar New Lear activation with Avolta at Gatwick

Walker’s Shortbread has teamed up with Avolta to celebrate the Lunar New Year (the Year of...

image description image description
Middle East

Burberry launches signature beauty collections at Dubai Duty Free

Coty Middle East has launched a showcase of Burberry makeup and signature fragrance collections...

image description image description
International

Johnnie Walker partners with artist James Jean for Lunar New Year design

The new Johnnie Walker Blue Label limited edition design for Year of the Snake is the second such...

image description

In the Magazine

TRBusiness Magazine is free to access. Read the latest issue now.

E-mail this link to a friend

In case you missed it...

left
image description
Hong Kong International Airport records robust growth in 2024 Asia & Pacific
image description
Airport Authority Hong Kong unveils SKYTOPIA development plans Asia & Pacific
image description
Avolta enters Tunisia with sweep of 15 new airport stores in the country Africa
image description
TR Confidence Tracker Q4 2024 flash poll now live – take part today! International
image description
Frankfurt sees marginal 2024 pax increase despite December downturn Europe
image description
Lotte Duty Free brings robot bartender to Gimpo Airport liquor & tobacco store Asia & Pacific
image description
Aena Group records 8.5% passenger increase across its global portfolio Airports
image description
Top Brands acquires Mega Shopping downtown duty free store in Chile The Americas
image description
Changi sees 18% uplift in concession sales yoy from Jan-Nov 2024 Asia & Pacific
image description
Bottega to introduce Prosecco Premium Vintage Collection at SOA 2025 The Americas
right