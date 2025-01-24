ARI salutes ‘truly special retail offering’ at new-look Edmonton Duty Free stores

Aer Rianta International (ARI) has inaugurated its refurbished duty free departures shops at Edmonton International Airport (YEG) in Canada.

Senior executives from the travel retailer and airport gathered on Wednesday 22 January to celebrate the official unveiling of the units, which are situated in the domestic-international departures lounge and US departures lounge and have been under renovation since January 2024.

Travellers will discover a curated offering of premium, international and local brands, including several home-grown, locally produced Edmonton labels.

The stores also feature alcohol and ice wine ranges from Canadian hockey legend Wayne Gretzky, synonymous with his time at NHL team Edmonton Oilers.

“It was important for us to really create an authentic, memorable experience for shoppers, and we have managed to deliver a truly special retail offering at the new Edmonton Duty Free,” commented Glen Morgan, General Manager, Aer Rianta International North America (ARINA)

“Edmonton has a rich and unique heritage, and the new stores encapsulate the essence of this vibrant city. We have cultivated a great range of brands and products to cater to the evolving passenger demographic travelling through the airport, and we will continue to work closely with our partners at Edmonton International Airport to enhance the overall airport experience through a superior retail proposition.”

A strong nod to sense of place is on display at the refurbished stores, which draw inspiration from local landmarks and historic and cultural moments of significance.

Each store boasts its own special features, including a bespoke swing inspired by Edmonton’s River Valley swing and a replica dinosaur fossil suspended from the store ceiling that pays homage to Edmonton’s history of dinosaur discoveries.

Lush greenery within the stores references the famed River Valley – the largest urban park in North America – while a vintage photo of Jasper Avenue, historically Edmonton’s main street, reminds shoppers of Edmonton’s illustrious past.

Carmen Donnelly, Vice President, Passenger Experience and Terminal Operations, YEG added: “YEG is a gateway to the world, and part of the travel journey is ensuring our passengers have the best experience possible. Our partnership with ARI is a key ingredient for our international passengers to enjoy the benefits of shopping duty free, offering luxury and savings throughout the journey.”

