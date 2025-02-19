Cartier debuts airport boutique on US West Coast at LAX with DFS Group

Richemont-owned Cartier has paired with DFS Group to inaugurate a first airport boutique for the French luxury brand at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX).

Located in the Tom Bradley International Terminal in one of North America’s busiest airports, the store boasts an ‘enhanced concept’ replete with intricate interior design elements characteristic of Los Angeles and an exterior façade carrying a patterned champagne gold panel, mimicking the character of California’s coasts.

The latest boutique adds to Cartier’s portfolio of 24 boutiques in 19 major airports, as the luxury maison strengthens its connection with experience-seeking travellers aligned to its global airport expansion initiative.

Inside the boutique, travellers are invited to explore Cartier’s heritage and savoir-faire via a curated assortment of signature jewellery, timepieces, fragrances and leathergoods against the backdrop of a colour palette inspired by sandy neutrals, oceanic blues, radiant sunset shades and Cartier’s recognisable champagne tones that nod to the city’s lively streets and beachfronts.

An attention-grabbing mural fuses the panther symbol with LA-inspired architectural flourishes and artistic and cultural cues.

Positioning at key strategic airports

“The opening of the LAX boutique symbolises our commitment to establishing a strong and balanced presence in key strategic airports worldwide,” commented Virginie Martignac, Global Travel Retail Director at Cartier.

“As we celebrate this achievement, we look forward to our collaboration with DFS and LAX to shape the future and immerse luxury travellers in a unique experience that blends the creativity of Cartier with the vibrant essence of L.A.”

Walter Bolognino, President & CEO of Cartier North America said: “We are excited to begin the new year with the opening of a new Cartier boutique at Los Angeles International Airport. Having been home to Cartier for more than 50 years, the Los Angeles community has been – and continues to be – incredibly special to us. We look forward to welcoming guests from near and far into our beautiful new space at Cartier LAX.”

Malissa Iannone Akay, Global President, Merchandising and Marketing, DFS Group Limited added: “As the world’s leading luxury travel retailer, DFS is proud to strengthen its long-standing partnership with Cartier through the opening of the Maison’s first West Coast airport boutique at DFS Los Angeles International Airport.

“Our store, located within LAX’s Tom Bradley International Terminal, is a core long-term investment for the company. It underscores our shared vision in offering discerning travelers access to exceptional and innovative experiences in the selective yet strategic airports.”

