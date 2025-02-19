IAADFS welcomes two new members to the Board of Directors

The International Association of Airport and Duty Free Stores (IAADFS) has announced the appointment of two new members to the Board of Directors.

Petrina Kho, Managing Director of L’Oréal Travel Retail Americas, joins the Board to complete the term of her predecessor, Julia Seve, and will serve on the Board through June 2026.

Pat Molloy, Senior Vice President of Harding+ US, was recently appointed to a new seat on the Board and will also serve through June 2026.

“We’re excited to have Petrina and Pat as the newest members of our Board of Directors,” said Rene Reidi, Chairman, IAADFS. “They both bring extensive expertise to our Board and will be valuable contributors as we chart the organisation’s course going forward.”

Petrina Kho was appointed Managing Director of L’Oréal Travel Retail Americas as of 1 January, 2025.

Prior to this, she served as the Senior Vice President & Deputy General Manager of L’Oréal USA, first in New Jersey with the IT Cosmetics headquarters, and then in California with the Urban Decay Global headquarters.

Before relocating to the US, Kho was the General Manager of Luxe Skincare in L’Oréal Travel Retail APAC in Hong Kong where she drove growth in the region for brands such as Kiehl’s, Helena Rubinstein and Biotherm.

Prior to joining L’Oréal, she spent over 13 years at P&G, Mattel and Diageo, where she held general management roles in the Asia Pacific region.

Kho is described as a ‘dynamic and strong people leader’, who is focused on ‘engaging and enabling her teams’, with a ‘strong consumer-centric vision, retail expertise, and sharp business acumen’.

Pat Molloy possesses almost three decades of experience in global travel retail.

As Senior Vice President of Harding+ US, he oversees the company’s retail operations across the US, working in close collaboration with key cruise line partners to drive growth and success in the region.

Molloy’s career in travel retail began with Aer Rianta International, where he held a variety of international roles in markets such as Moscow, Egypt, Bahrain, and Barbados.

He is described as being ‘deeply committed to the evolving role of luxury goods in travel retail’, with a drive to ‘continually challenging industry norms to enhance the guest experience’.

“We are pleased to have Petrina on the Board continuing L’Oréal’s participation, and it’s exciting to have Pat join us representing Harding+,” said IAADFS President & CEO Michael Payne. “We look forward to benefiting from their perspectives and expertise.”

