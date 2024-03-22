Swathe of new retail and F&B brands headed for Reagan and Dulles Airports

By Luke Barras-hill |

Rendering of the Lego store at DCA.

Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport (DCA) and Washington Dulles International Airport (IAD) will welcome 15 new retail and F&B brand concessions in 2024.

The Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority announced this week the commencement of construction aligned to the latest awards in a multi-year programme to redevelop more than 80 concessions across both airports.

Lego, Eastern Market, Solid State Books and Monumental News are destined for DCA, while Plum Market, Brighton, The Goods @IAD, IAD Express, Capital Supply Co., Washington Essentials and Relay will arrive at IAD.

Various F&B outlets are also destined to make their debut at both airports.

“Having a mix of local and national brands at our airports represents added value for passengers,” said Jaimini Erskine, Airports Authority Vice President for Marketing and Concessions. “We continue to seek out new brands that showcase the Washington region experience.”

The Airports Authority recently opened several concessions at IAD, including Ink by Hudson (bookstore), Freshii, Potbelly, Hudson (news and gifts), Brookstone and Market 1962, a Hudson grab-and-go market concept that has been branded in recognition of the year IAD opened.

Meanwhile at DCA, Starbucks and Inside the Beltway have opened within the last few months.

The airport’s DCA Reimagined programme is currently underway to upgrade facilities at Terminal 2, including enhancing its shopping and dining options.

These improvements are taking place concurrently in a bid to improve the passenger experience.

