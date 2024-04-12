Lanson scales-up GTR activation plans for launch of Le Black Création

Champagne Lanson is planning a busy year in global travel retail (GTR) with a ramped up schedule of airport activations to support the launch of Le Black Création.



This is alongside promoting Le Black Réserve, as well as a new novelty to be revealed later this year.

HPPs will be launched with leading retailers throughout the year, starting from May. This will include summer activities to support the brand’s sponsorship of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships.

“We know that Champagne and sparkling wine have been key drivers of GTR sales recovery since Covid-19 and for Lanson we have seen clear evidence of that in our results,” said GTR Account Manager Albane Lussat.

“This has been further driven by the relaunch of Le Black Label as Le Black Création with excellent results from activations in the last quarter of 2023.

“We are aware that there are challenges for this year with an uncertain political and economic situation across much of the globe.

“There is also pressure on stocks following small harvests in 2020 and 2021, compounded by over-purchasing in 2022, but we remain confident that more investment in GTR will pay dividends.”

Champagne Lanson has seen ‘exceptional sales results’ over the past three years, with its GTR sales ‘over-performing against the industry average for wine and spirits’ according to the company.

While sales of Champagne generally returned to pre-Covid levels in 2023, Lanson says demand for its cuvées continues to exceed expectations and has helped to cement the decision to increase its GTR investment this year.

The focus will be on tastings and food pairings, with activations a vital tool for driving brand awareness.

“Despite inflationary pressures, we still see that when they are travelling, consumers are more inclined to look for a special treat and indulgence,” explained Lussat.

“Champagne perfectly meets that desire. That is why this year we will be investing more than ever in HPPs with our retail partners.

“We still consider global travel retail as the perfect showcase for Champagne Lanson with much opportunity for sales growth. While our focus remains Europe and the Middle East we see a great deal of room for growth in Asia and the Americas.

“We have a new introduction planned for later this year and are confident that will continue to build the Champagne Lanson GTR footprint.”

READ MORE: Champagne Lanson tells new story with Le Black Création 257 blend

READ MORE: Champagne Lanson renews partnership with The All England Tennis Club

READ MORE: Lanson in Wimbledon mood with gift boxes and airport activations