PVM to showcase its expanded gum range at Summit of Americas

Confectioner Perfetti Van Melle (PVM) has announced its intent to focus on an expanded range of gum products, alongside new kids gifting products for Chupa Chups and Mentos at the Summit of Americas this April.

Further to the acquisition of a number of gum brands from Mondelez in October 2023, PVM will expand its gum and candy offer in North America and Europe.

As of October, 2023, PVM has taken ownership of the following gum brands: Trident; Dentyne; Stimorol; Hollywood; V6; Chiclets; Bubbaloo and Bubblicious in the US, Canada, and Europe, along with the European candy brands Cachou Lajaunie, and La Vosgienne from Mondelez.

“In the future we plan to showcase more travel exclusive products for this brand. As we have just started the journey of expanding our refreshment brands, we will focus on product development step by step for the travel retail channel,” said Eric Vermetten, Key Account Manager, Americas & Africa for Perfetti Van Melle.

PVM says its acquisition of Trident will impact its activities in the USA and Canadian markets, as it’s solely distributed in this region.

Vermetten added: “For the USA we have started to focus on assortment optimisation and this will continue to be our main strategy in 2024. This has already brought additional sales and there is room for even more growth this year. We have seen an excellent year in Canada where we had record breaking sales figures for our portfolio of brands in border stores as well as at international airports.

“Border stores in South America are performing above pre-Covid levels and sales there are booming for us. The airports are also doing well but we must monitor the situation in Argentina. For Central America and the Caribbean area, we have high expectations for this year since our appointed distributor Duty Free Dynamics is gaining momentum with our brands.”

Chu pa Chups

The latest Chupa Chups products continue to focus on kids gifting – the ‘mini suitcase’ is a handy lunchbox-sized (126 x 91 x 67mm) case and includes 8 lollipops in Strawberry or Coca-Cola flavours as well as Tic Tac Toe and Find the Match memory card games.

Chupa Chups has also recently partnered with Hello Kitty and Smurfs for two new kid’s markers and colouring book sets – each containing four markers, four lollipops and a themed colouring book.

Mentos

2024 will see PVM underscoring its commitment to the Mentos TR Exclusive Travel Jumborolls; these are dedicated to the travel retail channel and feature designs for air, rail, ferry, train and car travel.

The trio of Mentos Clean Breath products – Peppermint, Spearmint and Strawberry – continue to be a high priority for PVM as it looks to grow its cash wrap and traveller convenience positioning with travel retail partners.

PVM says it will once again partner with Otis Mcallister to showcase its products at the Summit of Americas, 14-17 April, in West Palm Beach, Florida.

PVM’s brands will be stationed at Booth 201.

