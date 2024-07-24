Journey For Good Foundation celebrates inaugural grant cycle

By Benedict Evans |

The Journey For Good Foundation operates across the US in combatting poverty and enhancing opportunities for disadvantaged people.

Journey For Good Foundation, the charitable arm of Avolta in North America, has celebrated its inaugural grant cycle by awarding $500,000 to organisations fighting the root causes of poverty.

Journey For Good Foundation, a charity whose mission is to fight poverty in the local community with food, shelter, education, and workforce development, has announced its inaugural grant cycle since its formation in April 2024, awarding $500,000 to 26 charitable organizations across the US.

“As the charitable arm of Avolta in North America, Journey For Good Foundation is uniquely positioned to generate positive impacts through travel retail and food and beverage by giving back to the communities in which we operate,” said Journey For Good Foundation Paul Mamalian, President of the foundation.

Mamalian added: “Every day, our team members help to combat the root causes of poverty at the local level through food donations, composting, and other sustainability efforts, volunteerism, and educational outreach, among many other initiatives.

In such a short time since launching Journey For Good Foundation, we have seen the positive impact that the collective efforts of HMSHost, Hudson, and Dufry can make.”

Through sustainable and scalable community-led solutions, and in cooperation with local agencies and organizations, Journey For Good Foundation said it endeavours to: relieve hunger and promote nutritional wellness; combat homelessness; provide access to education and training; and provide hospitality industry training and placement.

The foundation also seeks to help US military veterans and their families by supporting programs that meet their needs for food, shelter, medical care, and job training and placement.

Journey For Good Foundation previously operated as HMSHost Foundation, and noted it will build upon this legacy by continuing to fund mission-aligned organisations.

“We also recognise that poverty is an issue too big for one person, team, or organization to solve alone, and so we look forward to continuing to work with our partners and identify new partners to help us on our mission,” noted Mamalian.

Donations for the grant(s) came from passengers shopping at dining venues, travel convenience, specialty retail, and duty-free stores operated by the following Avolta brands: HMSHost; Hudson; and Dufry in the US.

At participating locations, travelers can voluntarily round up their purchases to the nearest dollar and donate that change to fighting poverty.

“We launched Journey For Good Foundation’s fundraising efforts in April and are thrilled to already be able to make an impact on this scale in the communities we serve,” said Jordan Silverman, Director, Journey For Good Foundation.

“I want to thank the tens of thousands of travellers who donated for their generosity and commitment to this mission. Your support helps us to bring awareness to the causes of poverty and make a difference in the lives of our neighbours in need,” added Silverman.

