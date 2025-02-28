Travel Retail Consortium pips Alzheimer’s Research UK as Charity of the Year

By Benedict Evans |

Alzheimer’s Research UK is the UK’s leading dementia research charity. Their mission is to accelerate progress towards a cure for dementia, by revolutionising the way the condition is treated, diagnosed and prevented.

The Travel Retail Consortium (TRC) has announced that Alzheimer’s Research UK will be its official charity for 2025.

As part of this collaboration, the Consortium will be raising funds through two exciting charity walks in September 2025, with all proceeds funding life-changing dementia research.

Donation opportunities will also take place at TRC regional events over the course of 2025.

The walks will take place on September 13 in the stunning Peak District and on September 20 in the Cotswolds.

Both events will bring together members of the TRC, their friends and family and – it is hoped – individuals from across the travel retail industry to raise awareness and contribute to this vital cause.

Industry participants are invited to join the walks, offering an opportunity for team-building, networking, and contributing to a meaningful cause through raising sponsorship via a dedicated TRC JustGiving page.

Sharon Edwards-Smith, Chairperson at the Travel Retail Consortium, said: “We are incredibly proud to support Alzheimer’s Research UK as our charity of the year for 2025. If nothing changes, one in two of us will be directly affected by dementia – either by caring for someone with the condition, developing it ourselves, or both.

We believe it is crucial that we come together as an industry to help fund vital research to change this. These walks offer a fantastic opportunity to unite, raise awareness, and contribute to this life-changing cause. We encourage everyone in the travel retail sector to get involved and make a difference.”

Donations can be made via sponsorships of individuals taking part or to the TRC as a group via the JustGiving page, which will be set up closer to the event.

This year’s charity was put forward by TRC member Julie Hawkins of Coti Vision, who explained: “As an official supporter of Alzheimer’s Research UK, this cause is deeply personal to me after my sister, Sue, was diagnosed with early-onset Alzheimer’s.  I’ve seen first-hand the devastating impact of this disease, and with no cure and limited treatments, research is crucial to driving the breakthroughs we desperately need. I invite you to join us in this mission. Together, we can make a difference—walk with us for a cure and help bring hope to those affected.”

Participants can choose from walks of various lengths: 13, 21 or 42k at the Peak District walk; and 6, 21 or 34k at the Cotswolds walk.

Fi Burrell, Regional Fundraising Office at Alzheimer’s Research UK, added: “We are thrilled to partner with the Travel Retail Consortium in their efforts to raise both awareness and vital funds for Alzheimer’s Research UK. Every step taken during their fundraising walks will bring us closer to a world where dementia no longer devastates lives. We are deeply thankful to have the Travel Retail Consortium standing with us for a cure and look forward to seeing the travel retail community come together to create a lasting impact.”

