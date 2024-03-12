Travel Retail Consortium enlists Molton Brown and Au Vodka as members

Founded over 40 years ago, TRC recently expanded its membership criteria to include service agencies.

Molton Brown and Au Vodka have joined Travel Retail Consortium (TRC) to represent the fragrances and vodka spirit categories respectively. TRC is now comprised of 15 brands, acting as category specialists for the travel retail industry organisation.

Molton Brown

Molton Brown was established in London in 1971, and now works with a collective of progressive perfumers manufacturing eaux de parfum and toilette, bath and body, hair and home collections.

In the travel retail market, Molton Brown says it promotes sustainability and fragrances to create collections and experiences which speak to the desires of the global travel retail customer.

Sophie Sponagle, Head of Business Development GTR, Molton Brown, said: “Partnership and collaboration have never been more important in our industry and bodies such as the TRC do vital work in creating networks to share ideas and drive this brilliant industry to a better and brighter future.”

Sophie Sponagle: “We are delighted to be joining the Travel Retail Consortium and I am proud to be representing the company and our fragrance collections.”

Au Vodka

Represented by GMAX Travel Retail, Au Vodka is a Welsh premium vodka brand which passed the £50m sales mark during its latest financial year.

Au Vodka specialises in colourful and fruit flavour vodka and is known for its tall gold bottle and RTD cans.

“We have joined with Au Vodka as it’s a great opportunity not only for the brand to build stronger relationships with a number of key clients, but it’s also a vibrant disrupting brand with a very different consumer base,” said Garry Maxwell, co-founder of GMAX Travel Retail.

It is the UK’s number one flavoured premium vodka brand and the most searched spirit globally on social media.

After launching in 2017, the brand is now available in over 40 countries worldwide.

Garry Maxwell: “We believe it offers something new and exciting, not only in GTR but also to the Travel Retail Consortium community as a whole.” 

2023 was the first year of travel retail listings for Au Vodka. The brand found success in the duty-free channel, securing major listings with easyJet, Avolta, Bahrain Duty Free and ferry operator DFDS last year.

It says 2024 is shaping up well as new listings are confirmed with Gebr. Heinemann, Lagardere, Jet2 and B&S.

