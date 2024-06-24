AOT to begin reclamation process following Skytrax audit report

Findings from the Bangkok Suvarnabhumi International Airport Audit Report of Skytrax, an aviation research and consultancy firm, have suggested Airports of Thailand Public Company Limited (AOT) expedites its development of the areas inside the concourses and Midfield Satellite 1 (SAT-1) at Suvarnabhumi Airport.

Under new airport operations standards, the report has prompted AOT to look at providing additional airport facilities in order to: satisfy passenger needs; exceed passenger expectations of services; and achieve the goals of AOT and the government to upgrade Suvarnabhumi Airport.

AOT noted its eventual goal is to have Suvarnabhumi Airport rank among the world’s top 50 airports by 2025, and the top 20 within the next 5 years.

In addition, the AOT Airport Service Quality Strategy Committee viewed congestion as a major problem inside the passenger terminal at Phuket International Airport, and recommended that AOT take similar action to improve both the passenger terminal and additional airport facilities.

For such reasons, AOT deemed it appropriate to allocate the areas at Suvarnabhumi Airport and Phuket International Airport for improvements, comprising certain commercial areas of concessionaire King Power Duty Free Company Limited, and certain office areas of government agencies, such as the Immigration Bureau, Thai Customs Department and Revenue Department.

Reclamation resolution

The AOT Board of Directors, in a meeting held on 21 June, resolved to approve the reclamation process, which will affect approximately 1,097sq m inside Concourses and SAT-1 at Suvarnnabhumi Airport, and approximately 491sq m inside the international passenger terminal at Phuket International Airport

AOT did note the reclamation of those areas is liable to cause a decrease of approximately Baht 1,015,000 per month in office and state property rent, and a decrease of approximately Baht 74m and Baht 19m per month in minimum guarantee for the 2024 – 2025 contract years at Suvarnabhumi Airport and Phuket International Airport, respectively.

As a counter-measure to make up for the predicted drop in revenue, AOT said it has prepared projects to increase revenue from other commercial activities.