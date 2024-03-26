APTRA Conference to return in 2025 following successful launch

Over 250 delegates attended the inaugural APTRA India Conference in Delhi last week, and the organisers have confirmed its return in 2025, though the location is yet to be announced.

The conference programme included a keynote address from Manisha Saxena, Director General for Tourism, Government of India.

The two-day conference spanned cornerstone developments in tourism, aviation, retail, consumer insights and perspectives, development trends in core and new categories.

“I would especially like to recognize APTRA’s Executive Director Anne Kavanagh, supported by Sharolyn Paul, for delivering this exceptional event as a team of just two people,” said Sunil Tuli, President of APTRA and Group Chief Executive, King Power Group (Hong Kong).

Tuli added: “The success has inspired us to plan for more events that help the industry understand the power, purpose and potential of key markets in Asia Pacific, including India.”

The conference, which launched this year is a new, annual initiative designed to support the travel retail industry within.

APTRA is a not-for-profit (NFP) organisation, and says in keeping with its NFP status, all profits from the event will be invested into APTRA’s support for the industry across research, events and advocacy.

